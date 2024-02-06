Criminal charges were filed Tuesday in Bollinger County against a 24-year-old Marble Hill, Missouri, man for allegedly punching a man during a June 7 altercation at Woodland Inn Hotel.
Devin M. Nanney is charged with one Class A felony count of first-degree assault resulting in serious physical injury, which carries a sentence of 10 to 30 years in prison. He is being held at the Bollinger County Jail on $100,000 cash-only bond.
Multiple witnesses reported the victim had approached Nanney’s girlfriend prior to the alleged assault and asked her “how much she would charge to have sex with him,” according to a probable-cause statement written by Marble Hill police Cpl. Justin Sanchez and signed Aug. 19.
“Nanney stated [the victim] then got belligerent and aggressive toward [Nanney’s girlfriend] and threatened to hurt her,” Sanchez stated. “Nanney stated as a result he punched [the victim] in the face and [the victim] fell to the ground.”
The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was admitted June 7 and discharged June 29, according to the probable-cause statement, which noted the victim was a “critically ill patient” who was “unstable and at high risk of deterioration/organ failure” due to his injury.
A bond reduction hearing in the case will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 before Judge Alan J. Beussink in the Division V Courtroom at the Bollinger County Courthouse.
