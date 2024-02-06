All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 23, 2019

Many calls to Missouri elder abuse hotline going unanswered

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Only about half of last year's nearly 92,000 calls to Missouri's hotline to report abuse of the elderly were answered, and the situation has only gotten worse, according to state records. From January through April this year, only about 39 percent of calls to the Missouri Elder Abuse Hotline were answered, the records obtained by The Columbia Missourian and KBIA radio show...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Only about half of last year's nearly 92,000 calls to Missouri's hotline to report abuse of the elderly were answered, and the situation has only gotten worse, according to state records.

From January through April this year, only about 39 percent of calls to the Missouri Elder Abuse Hotline were answered, the records obtained by The Columbia Missourian and KBIA radio show.

"They're not pretty numbers," said Kathryn Sapp, policy unit bureau chief for the Division of Senior and Disability Services Adult Protective Services, a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services division operating the hotline.

Eighteen full-time staff and two part-time workers answer the calls from 7 a.m. to midnight every day. They collect reports of abuse, neglect or exploitation of people age 60 or older and people age 18 and older who have disabilities.

The department has added only one hotline worker in the past decade despite a 35% increase in reports of abuse or sexual exploitation.

Hold times averaged about 8 1/2 minutes during the first four months of this year, but some callers have waited an hour or more.

The problems came to light about a year ago, after Jessica Bax became director of the division.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She said data provided before 2018 by Unified Communications, a division of the Missouri Office of Administration, didn't support complaints the department was hearing about long wait times and dropped calls. The data on call handle rates didn't include dropped or disconnected calls, resulting in the department reporting a call handle rate of 98.8 percent for fiscal year 2018 and projecting an even better rate this year.

Bax said her management team worked with Unified Communications to ensure in the future, the rate of calls handled would include dropped or disconnected calls.

The bureau also has told those required to report such abuse, such as law enforcement and in-home care providers, to skip the hotline if no one answers and fax their reports instead.

Faxes and other methods of reporting have accounted for about 1,200 reports so far this year, but the call handle rate hasn't improved.

"That is my big fear is we're losing folks because they couldn't get through (to the hotline)," Sapp said. "They don't call back. And so that means someone's out there vulnerable."

The department wants to add an online submission form but doesn't have the funding. It is applying for a grant, trying to streamline the current reporting process and studying how other states run their hotlines.

The time hotline workers spend writing up reports has been decreased to allow them to spend more time answering calls. And Bax said the department is allowing hotline workers to telecommute during undesirable shifts, which has decreased the staff turnover.

"This is something we need to address this summer or the fall to get the data together to give it to someone on the budget committee," said Missouri House Rep. Rudy Veit, R-Wardsville, who is on the newly-created Special Committee on Aging. "It seems to me like if it's just a pure number of employees or number of people to answer the calls, we just need to get more people there."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of d...
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy