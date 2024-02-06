Many calls to Missouri elder abuse hotline going unanswered

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Only about half of last year's nearly 92,000 calls to Missouri's hotline to report abuse of the elderly were answered, and the situation has only gotten worse, according to state records.

From January through April this year, only about 39 percent of calls to the Missouri Elder Abuse Hotline were answered, the records obtained by The Columbia Missourian and KBIA radio show.

"They're not pretty numbers," said Kathryn Sapp, policy unit bureau chief for the Division of Senior and Disability Services Adult Protective Services, a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services division operating the hotline.

Eighteen full-time staff and two part-time workers answer the calls from 7 a.m. to midnight every day. They collect reports of abuse, neglect or exploitation of people age 60 or older and people age 18 and older who have disabilities.

The department has added only one hotline worker in the past decade despite a 35% increase in reports of abuse or sexual exploitation.

Hold times averaged about 8 1/2 minutes during the first four months of this year, but some callers have waited an hour or more.

The problems came to light about a year ago, after Jessica Bax became director of the division.