Man shot fatally at Cape convenience store; Major Case Squad activated

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated after a homicide early Saturday in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release from police.

The release stated officers received reports of shots fired near Rhodes 101 Stop convenience store at 546 S. Sprigg St. at 3:49 a.m. Saturday.

A male victim was found in the 700 block of South Sprigg Street and taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A Southeast Missourian photographer at the scene said he saw dozens of bullet casings in the parking lot of the Rhodes 101 Stop. The gas station was closed until re-opening later that morning.