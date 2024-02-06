All sections
NewsAugust 27, 2017
Man shot fatally at Cape convenience store; Major Case Squad activated
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated after a homicide early Saturday in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release from police. The release stated officers received reports of shots fired near Rhodes 101 Stop on 546 S. Sprigg St. at 3:49 a.m. Saturday.
Ben Matthews
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated after a homicide at Rhodes 101 Stop convenience store at 546 South Sprigg at 3:49 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. The victim was found in the 700 block of South Sprigg and taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated after a homicide at Rhodes 101 Stop convenience store at 546 South Sprigg at 3:49 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. The victim was found in the 700 block of South Sprigg and taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Andrew J. Whitaker ~ Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated after a homicide early Saturday in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release from police.

The release stated officers received reports of shots fired near Rhodes 101 Stop convenience store at 546 S. Sprigg St. at 3:49 a.m. Saturday.

A male victim was found in the 700 block of South Sprigg Street and taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A Southeast Missourian photographer at the scene said he saw dozens of bullet casings in the parking lot of the Rhodes 101 Stop. The gas station was closed until re-opening later that morning.

Multiple vehicles at the store were struck by gunfire, Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Rick Schmidt said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621 or at their anonymous tip line (573) 339-6313. The police department can also be reached via email at police@cityofcape.org or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573)-388-3652

Pertinent address: 546 S. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 63703

Local News
