NewsDecember 17, 2021

Man sentenced to equivalent of life as teen granted parole

A man who was effectively sentenced to life in prison for a robbery he committed as a teenager in St. Louis has been granted parole, years after the judge who sentenced him had a change of heart. The state parole board granted parole to 42-year-old Bobby Bostic on Monday and he will be released from prison late next year, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Corrections...

By MARGERY A. BECK ~ Associated Press
In this Thursday, July 10, 2014, photo, Bobby Bostic is in the visitation room at the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri, where he has served 23 years of a 241-year sentence for a 1995 robbery.
In this Thursday, July 10, 2014, photo, Bobby Bostic is in the visitation room at the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri, where he has served 23 years of a 241-year sentence for a 1995 robbery.Associated Press file

A man who was effectively sentenced to life in prison for a robbery he committed as a teenager in St. Louis has been granted parole, years after the judge who sentenced him had a change of heart.

The state parole board granted parole to 42-year-old Bobby Bostic on Monday and he will be released from prison late next year, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Bostic was 16 in December 1995 when he and another teen robbed at gunpoint a group of people who were delivering Christmas presents to a needy family. Prosecutors said Bostic fired a shot grazing one victim, and he and the other teen then carjacked and robbed a woman before releasing her.

Then-Circuit Judge Evelyn Baker believed at the time it was unlikely Bostic could be rehabilitated and she sentenced him to a total of 241 years in prison on 18 counts, with convictions for every count to be served one-after-the-other, meaning he wouldn't be eligible for parole until he was 112 years old. She said at the time she intended for Bostic to "die in the Department of Corrections."

Bostic for a while found hope in a 2010 U.S. Supreme Court ruling outlawing life sentences for people younger than 18 for non-homicide crimes. The Supreme Court, however, declined to hear his case in 2019.

In this Feb. 19, 2004, photo, Judge Evelyn Baker presides over a tax credit case in St. Louis Circuit Court in St. Louis.
In this Feb. 19, 2004, photo, Judge Evelyn Baker presides over a tax credit case in St. Louis Circuit Court in St. Louis.Associated Press file

But Bostic got support from an unlikely source -- the judge who had sentenced him. Baker, then retired, came to regret the sentence and in 2018 called for throwing it out, saying it was grossly unfair.

"What I learned too late is that young people's brains are not static; they are in the process of maturing," she wrote in an essay published by The Washington Post.

When the U.S. Supreme Court denied his case, the ACLU worked with the Missouri Legislature to pass a law based on Bostic's case that allows teens imprisoned essentially for life for crimes other than murder to get a parole board review after 15 years.

The Missouri Department of Corrections on Tuesday confirmed Bostic is set to be released from prison next Nov. 9. Until then, the department can offer Bostic a variety programs, including job readiness classes and family reunification programs, department spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said.

"We can connect him to various reentry programs to help ensure his success in society," Pojmann said.

State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

