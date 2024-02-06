Man sentenced to equivalent of life as teen granted parole

A man who was effectively sentenced to life in prison for a robbery he committed as a teenager in St. Louis has been granted parole, years after the judge who sentenced him had a change of heart.

The state parole board granted parole to 42-year-old Bobby Bostic on Monday and he will be released from prison late next year, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Bostic was 16 in December 1995 when he and another teen robbed at gunpoint a group of people who were delivering Christmas presents to a needy family. Prosecutors said Bostic fired a shot grazing one victim, and he and the other teen then carjacked and robbed a woman before releasing her.

Then-Circuit Judge Evelyn Baker believed at the time it was unlikely Bostic could be rehabilitated and she sentenced him to a total of 241 years in prison on 18 counts, with convictions for every count to be served one-after-the-other, meaning he wouldn't be eligible for parole until he was 112 years old. She said at the time she intended for Bostic to "die in the Department of Corrections."

Bostic for a while found hope in a 2010 U.S. Supreme Court ruling outlawing life sentences for people younger than 18 for non-homicide crimes. The Supreme Court, however, declined to hear his case in 2019.