All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 29, 2023

Man sentenced to 12 1/2 years for arson, multiple other offenses

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Wednesday, June 28, sentenced Lucas G. Henson of Iron County, Missouri, to 12 1/2 years in prison for committing arsons at Mark Twain National Forest in Rolla, Missouri, and assaulting a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Wednesday, June 28, sentenced Lucas G. Henson of Iron County, Missouri, to 12 1/2 years in prison for committing arsons at Mark Twain National Forest in Rolla, Missouri, and assaulting a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer.

Limbaugh also ordered Henson, 37, to pay the U.S. Forest Service around $7,000 for the cost of fighting the fires he set, which burned a total of 7.61 acres.

Henson was charged with drug offenses and stealing a Ford van Oct. 22 near Poplar Bluff, Missouri. After the van ran out of gas, he stole a Dodge pickup truck, a 9 mm handgun and crossbow and burglarized someone's home.

Wysiwyg image
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Wysiwyg image

Henson crashed the truck in Mark Twain National Forest, then started a fire and burned the handgun before fleeing into the forest.

Officers tracked him down, but not before he lit more fires. He was finally caught near the Black River.

Henson pleaded guilty in March to assaulting a law enforcement officer, arson and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Forest Service, the Butler County Sheriff's Office, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the state Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Shelton prosecuted the case.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy