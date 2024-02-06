Man sentenced to 12 1/2 years for arson, multiple other offenses

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Wednesday, June 28, sentenced Lucas G. Henson of Iron County, Missouri, to 12 1/2 years in prison for committing arsons at Mark Twain National Forest in Rolla, Missouri, and assaulting a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer.

Limbaugh also ordered Henson, 37, to pay the U.S. Forest Service around $7,000 for the cost of fighting the fires he set, which burned a total of 7.61 acres.

Henson was charged with drug offenses and stealing a Ford van Oct. 22 near Poplar Bluff, Missouri. After the van ran out of gas, he stole a Dodge pickup truck, a 9 mm handgun and crossbow and burglarized someone's home.