Man pleads not guilty in 1991 Missouri killing of classmate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri man charged in the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old classmate almost 30 years ago pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder.

William Christopher Niemet, 43, of Fulton is charged in the death of Greg Jones, whose body was found in June 1991 near Russellville. He had been shot twice in the head, authorities said last week. Niemet was 15 at the time.

Niemet, who appeared via video from the Cole County Jail, will be back in court next Monday to determine whether he will be granted bond, The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported.

Niemet's attorney, Curtis Hanrahan, asked that his client be given a $100,000 bond. He said Niemet operates several businesses employing about 100 people in Missouri, Iowa and Illinois, and would agree to stay under house arrest with an ankle monitor if he was released on bond, Hanrahan said.

Cole County Associate Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker delayed action on the bond until March 9, noting that people connected to the case had asked to be present at Niemet's hearings but were not in court Monday.