NewsJune 7, 2024

Man living in tent faces felonies after alleged domestic dispute

A man who allegedly repeatedly punched a victim in the face, hit the victim in the back of the head with a metal bar and smashed a mirror over her back is in Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond and is facing four felonies and one misdemeanor charge...

Southeast Missourian
Terris Vaughn
Terris Vaughn

A man who allegedly repeatedly punched a victim in the face, hit the victim in the back of the head with a metal bar and smashed a mirror over her back is in Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond and is facing four felonies and one misdemeanor charge.

Terris Vaughn, 55, of Cape Girardeau was charged with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance and resisting/interfering with an arrest. The kidnapping, second-degree assault, and drug possession charges are Class D felony accusations. The third-degree assault is considered a Class E felony, and the resisting charge is a Class A misdemeanor.

A probable cause statement issued in the case states that the couple lived together in a tent. The kidnapping charge stems from the victim alleging that she tried to escape the tent, but Vaughn pulled her back to continue the assault.

When officers tried to apprehend Vaughn, he ran but was eventually taken into custody without further incident. Officers searched the tent and found the pipe allegedly used in the assault, as well as a glass smoking pipe with residue from methamphetamine.

Judge Frank Miller issued the cash-only bond. The name of the officer who wrote the probable cause statement is redacted.

