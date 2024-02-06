Man killed by KC police had long criminal record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man who was shot to death Sunday after shooting three Kansas City police officers had an extensive criminal background and a reputation for violence in Oklahoma started when he was a teenager, according to a police detective who investigated him at the time.

Marlin James Mack Jr. was first arrested in Tulsa when he was 15 for breaking into cars and was later arrested for taking a gun to school. When he was 17, Mack was sentenced to prison for robbing a woman at gunpoint in front of her three children while he was on the Tulsa's police department's list of most wanted robbers, according to court records.

Mack pleaded guilty in November 2011 to second-degree robbery, possession of a firearm as a juvenile and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. He was released from prison March 19, 2015, but returned to prison seven months later for carrying a firearm despite being a felon. He was released Feb. 6, 2017.