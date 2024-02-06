All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 29, 2023

Man in custody after allegedly shooting, injuring girlfriend Sunday in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. — A woman is recovering, and her boyfriend is in custody after he allegedly shot her Sunday, Aug. 27. About 3 p.m. Sunday, Sikeston Department of Public Safety officers responded to the 400 block of Lynual Street in Sikeston in New Madrid County, Missouri, for a report of a female with a gunshot wound to the side, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer. Officers arrived on scene of the incident and located the female victim...

Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. — A woman is recovering, and her boyfriend is in custody after he allegedly shot her Sunday, Aug. 27.

About 3 p.m. Sunday, Sikeston Department of Public Safety officers responded to the 400 block of Lynual Street in Sikeston in New Madrid County, Missouri, for a report of a female with a gunshot wound to the side, according to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer. Officers arrived on scene of the incident and located the female victim.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

New Madrid County Ambulance responded to the scene for emergency medical treatment, and its personnel treated the female before transporting her to an area hospital for further treatment, according to Rowe.

"Through the course of the investigation, officers were able to determine the female victim was shot by her boyfriend," Rowe said. "The suspect of the shooting was not located on scene, and information was given to officers that they were en route to Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies located the suspect's vehicle and took the suspect into custody."

The names of the victim and suspect are not being released at this time, Rowe said. The suspect is in custody and being held on pending chargers through New Madrid County for first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy