New Madrid County Ambulance responded to the scene for emergency medical treatment, and its personnel treated the female before transporting her to an area hospital for further treatment, according to Rowe.

"Through the course of the investigation, officers were able to determine the female victim was shot by her boyfriend," Rowe said. "The suspect of the shooting was not located on scene, and information was given to officers that they were en route to Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies located the suspect's vehicle and took the suspect into custody."

The names of the victim and suspect are not being released at this time, Rowe said. The suspect is in custody and being held on pending chargers through New Madrid County for first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.