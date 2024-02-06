All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 29, 2024

Man held in connection with truck, UTV theft

Scott City authorities, aided by state Highway Patrol, have located a stolen truck and side-by-side utility vehicle...

Southeast Missourian
Joseph Walker II
Joseph Walker II

Scott City authorities, aided by state Highway Patrol, have located a stolen truck and side-by-side utility vehicle.

A social media post by Scott City Police Department said police responded to a report of a stolen UTV from a residence Thursday, May 23. Hours later, they received a tip and photograph of the UTV in the back of a black truck in Oran. Two males occupied the vehicle.

The Highway Patrol aided the investigation by employing facial recognition software and identified one of the males as Joseph P. Walker II.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

During the course of the investigation, police learned the truck had been stolen from a Cape Girardeau park. The truck had been parked there, while its owner was receiving treatment at a local hospital. He did not know his truck had been stolen.

On Monday, May 27, authorities arrested Walker in Cape Girardeau.

They retrieved the UTV and returned it to its owners.

Walker has been charged with first-degree tampering and first-degree trespassing. He is being held in lieu of $15,000 cash-only bond.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy