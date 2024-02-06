Man held in connection with truck, UTV theft

During the course of the investigation, police learned the truck had been stolen from a Cape Girardeau park. The truck had been parked there, while its owner was receiving treatment at a local hospital. He did not know his truck had been stolen.

On Monday, May 27, authorities arrested Walker in Cape Girardeau.

They retrieved the UTV and returned it to its owners.

Walker has been charged with first-degree tampering and first-degree trespassing. He is being held in lieu of $15,000 cash-only bond.