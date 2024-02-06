Man held in connection with truck, UTV theft

Scott City authorities, aided by state Highway Patrol, have located a stolen truck and side-by-side utility vehicle.
A social media post by Scott City Police Department said police responded to a report of a stolen UTV from a residence Thursday, May 23. Hours later, they received a tip and photograph of the UTV in the back of a black truck in Oran. Two males occupied the vehicle.
The Highway Patrol aided the investigation by employing facial recognition software and identified one of the males as Joseph P. Walker II.
During the course of the investigation, police learned the truck had been stolen from a Cape Girardeau park. The truck had been parked there, while its owner was receiving treatment at a local hospital. He did not know his truck had been stolen.
On Monday, May 27, authorities arrested Walker in Cape Girardeau.
They retrieved the UTV and returned it to its owners.
Walker has been charged with first-degree tampering and first-degree trespassing. He is being held in lieu of $15,000 cash-only bond.
