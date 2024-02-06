Man hangs on 'for dear life', rides out tornado in truck

Gerald Scott was driving an MFA truck down Scott County Road 532 on Monday, July 24, to drop fuel for a customer when he had to pull over because of the heavy rain.

"I couldn't see out the windshield no more because it was raining so much," Scott said. "I didn't want to be on the road to hit somebody or hit something or somebody hit me."

Scott pulled off the road shortly after 2 p.m. close to a farming community at the intersection of Scott County Road 532 and Route O near Bertrand, Missouri, to wait the storm out.

"Maybe 30 seconds after I stopped and hit the brake, I looked out of the window and saw a tornado," he said.

At that point, the twister was 80 to 100 feet away from him. He estimated it to be about 100 feet wide

There was no time for him to do anything, so he decided to stay put and hope for the best -- namely that no debris would slam through the truck's windows or the tornado would overturn the vehicle.