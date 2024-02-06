A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty Thursday to domestic-assault charges stemming from an incident in May in which he beat his girlfriend, police said.

David S. Rollins, 45, was sentenced to 90 days in jail as part of a plea deal, but his victim, Amanda McCarter, said the sentence leaves her fearful. She was scheduled to testify in Rollins’ trial, but she said the plea deal circumvented the opportunity.

Rollins admitted to “getting in a physical altercation” with McCarter on May 9 at a residence they shared, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau police patrolman Gabe Yoder.

“He just started wailing on me,” McCarter said. “Choking me.”

Swelling under her eye consistent with being punched was noted in Yoder’s statement.