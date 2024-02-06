Man found guilty of murdering woman in Bollinger County

A jury convicted Kyle Byington of first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse, then sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday, Dec. 14, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.

The jury added four years plus a fine of up to $10,000 to be assessed by the judge for the corpse abandonment charge.

Byington killed Jennifer Porzeinski in late January 2021 in Bollinger County, not far from Patton, Missouri. He then buried her body in a 19-inch hole it took him five hours to dig in the middle of a thicket at the back of property his mother owned. Porzeinski’s body was found by investigators in April 2021 after securing a search warrant.

Byington had testified a day earlier that he had killed Porzeinski and buried her, but he denied he intended to kill her. That set up a decision Thursday by Judge Scott Lipke whether the jury would be instructed to consider voluntary or involuntary manslaughter charges. Lipke denied those options, leaving the jury to consider whether to convict on first-degree or second-degree murder charges.

The point of contention, which ultimately would determine whether Byington would have a chance to be released from prison some day, came down to how the jury would interpret the evidence as it applies to the word “deliberation” in Missouri’s definition of first-

degree murder.

Byington and his attorneys tried to convince the jury that a first-degree charge was inappropriate, because he did not plan the murder, but rather snapped and strangled Porzeinski during an argument.

But the prosecution reiterated a point it made throughout the course of the three-day trial: that Byington pulled on a pink dog leash around Porzeinski’s neck for approximately 90 seconds, all the time knowing he was intending to kill her. The prosecution argued not only did he have time to stop, but he also had an opportunity to try to revive her and did not. Multiple witnesses in the first two days of the trial testified that it takes approximately 30 seconds to render a person unconscious when choking them. It takes about 90 seconds to eliminate the chance of self-

resuscitation. This testimony was building toward closing arguments to convince the jury he “caused the death of another person after deliberation upon the matter”.

Missouri Attorney General special prosecutor Syd Tippie held his phone up with a timer for 90 seconds for the jury to show the amount of time it took for Byington to kill Porzeinski. For 90 seconds, the only sound that could be heard in the courtroom was the quiet humming of the court’s HVAC system.