NewsMarch 26, 2024
Man facing multiple assault charges allegedly violates protection order one day later
A man facing multiple charges after allegedly tearing down a video surveillance camera and punching a man after assaulting a woman, was booked again into jail after failing to obey a court order to stay away from the victim. According to a probable-cause statement filed by an officer whose name is redacted, Nicholas Zuccarini was charged March 19 with violating an order of protection. The alleged offense took place one day after the order was signed. ...
Southeast Missourian
Nicholas Zuccarini
Nicholas Zuccarini

A man facing multiple charges after allegedly tearing down a video surveillance camera and punching a man after assaulting a woman, was booked again into jail after failing to obey a court order to stay away from the victim.

According to a probable-cause statement filed by an officer whose name is redacted, Nicholas Zuccarini was charged March 19 with violating an order of protection. The alleged offense took place one day after the order was signed.

Police say Zuccarini, 30, followed a woman in her vehicle through the city of Jackson, honked his horn at her, appeared to be taking photos and allegedly tried to rear-end her vehicle. Zuccarini was ordered to not be within 500 feet of the woman.

On March 17, Zuccarini was charged with one count of second-degree assault, one count of third-degree assault, a count of second-degree property damage and a count of stealing.

In the original charges, Zuccarini is accused of showing up to the woman’s apartment, kicking the front door, breaking a door hinge; and throwing the woman’s phone at the wall, which put a hole in the wall.

The woman’s roommate, who was not in the apartment at the time, witnessed the interaction on the door camera, and asked her parents to go to the apartment and remove her belongings, according to the probable-cause document.

Zuccarini is accused of ripping off the camera, then punching a man in the face and putting him in a choke hold, then pushing a woman down.

Judge Juliea Koester issued a $10,000 cash-only bond.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

