A man facing multiple charges after allegedly tearing down a video surveillance camera and punching a man after assaulting a woman, was booked again into jail after failing to obey a court order to stay away from the victim.

According to a probable-cause statement filed by an officer whose name is redacted, Nicholas Zuccarini was charged March 19 with violating an order of protection. The alleged offense took place one day after the order was signed.

Police say Zuccarini, 30, followed a woman in her vehicle through the city of Jackson, honked his horn at her, appeared to be taking photos and allegedly tried to rear-end her vehicle. Zuccarini was ordered to not be within 500 feet of the woman.

On March 17, Zuccarini was charged with one count of second-degree assault, one count of third-degree assault, a count of second-degree property damage and a count of stealing.