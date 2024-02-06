Man dies in exchange of gunfire with deputies in Mo.

Deputies from Barton and Cedar counties responded to a home as part of an investigation of a stolen truck after the homeowner found the vehicle in his barn, according to a news release from the Western Missouri Sheriff's Critical Incident Investigation Team. The truck had been stolen earlier Wednesday in Barton County.

The news release said an armed man was found in the barn, and deputies and the man exchanged gunfire. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputies were unhurt.

The incident investigation team is "working to determine the series of events that led up to the shooting," the release said.