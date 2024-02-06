Man charged with killing Missouri officer arrested

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man charged with killing a western Missouri police officer during a traffic stop was arrested Tuesday evening, authorities announced.

Missouri State Highway Patrol dispatchers said Ian McCarthy, 39, was taken into custody in Henry County, which includes the city of Clinton.

McCarthy is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Clinton police Officer Gary Michael on Sunday night.

About 100 local, county and state law-enforcement officers had been looking for McCarthy since the shooting.

Investigators believe McCarthy jumped from his vehicle and shot the 37-year-old Michael before driving a short distance, crashing his vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Authorities earlier Tuesday converged on a home in Chilhowee, Missouri, about 25 miles northwest of Clinton after fielding a tip that McCarthy might be hiding there.

But Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said that search also proved fruitless.

McCarthy also is wanted in New Hampshire, where a warrant was issued in 2013 when he failed to show up for sentencing on a disorderly conduct charge, according to court records in that state.

He served about four years in prison there for first-degree assault and a parole violation.

He also is wanted on a warrant out of Johnson County, Missouri, in 2015 for unlawful possession of a firearm.