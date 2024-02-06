According to a probable-cause statement, Thomas crashed a silver 2003 BMW 7 Series he was driving Feb. 29 near the Missouri Veterans Home on U.S. 61, which killed the passenger. Thomas later identified the passenger as 42-year-old Mandy Clark of Cape Girardeau, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Responding officers located Thomas, who was initially unresponsive, “a good distance from the vehicle in the driving lane.”

Thomas was transported to Saint Francis Medical Center and reportedly smelled of alcohol. His blood tested positive for the controlled substance Midazolam, and measured a blood-alcohol level of .036%. Officers determined Thomas was driving at a minimum of 124 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, which caused him to lose control and crash the vehicle.

According to his case file, a warrant was issued for Thomas’ arrest July 1, and he was served and arrested Sept. 1 on a $30,000 surety bond. Thomas’ bond was posted Sept. 2, and he was released on the conditions he would remain in the State of Missouri, enroll in random drug testing, comply with an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, enroll in GPS monitoring, not possess any firearms or other deadly weapons, not contact witnesses and wear a SCRAM bracelet.

Thomas waived his right to a preliminary hearing, according to his case file, and is scheduled to appear in circuit court at 9 a.m. Dec. 28. Thomas remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail.