NewsApril 28, 2018

Man charged in shooting deaths of 3 in Spanish Lake

Associated Press

Associated Press

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. -- A St. Louis County man is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and other crimes in the shooting deaths of three people who were found dead inside a home in the town of Spanish Lake.

Prosecutor Bob McCulloch on Friday announced charges against 27-year-old Demetrius Davis. He is jailed without bond and doesn't have an attorney.

The bodies of Brandon Stephenson, Timothy Solano and Melissa Tierney were discovered late Wednesday. All three were shot in the head. Another woman was shot in the face but survived.

St. Louis County police officer Benjamin Granda said police have been called to the home numerous times, including for loud music complaints and an overdose.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

