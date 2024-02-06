Man charged in shooting death of Mo. police officer

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of a police officer during a traffic stop prompted by an expired temporary tag on the vehicle.

Joshua Rocha

Joshua Rocha, 24, of Kansas City was being held on $2 million bond in the death of North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, who was killed Tuesday. Rocha will be arraigned today.

According to a probable-cause statement, Rocha told police after his arrest that he shot the officer because he didn't want to go to jail or have his vehicle towed.

Rocha told police he was on his way to buy ammunition for a rifle he had in the vehicle when he was stopped.