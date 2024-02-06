All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 21, 2022

Man charged in shooting death of Mo. police officer

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of a police officer during a traffic stop prompted by an expired temporary tag on the vehicle. Joshua Rocha, 24, of Kansas City was being held on $2 million bond in the death of North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, who was killed Tuesday. Rocha will be arraigned today...

Associated Press
Law enforcement officers look over the protective vest North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez was wearing when he was fatally shot during a traffic stop Tuesday in North Kansas City, Missouri.
Law enforcement officers look over the protective vest North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez was wearing when he was fatally shot during a traffic stop Tuesday in North Kansas City, Missouri.Tammy Ljungblad ~ The Kansas City Star via AP

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of a police officer during a traffic stop prompted by an expired temporary tag on the vehicle.

Joshua Rocha
Joshua Rocha

Joshua Rocha, 24, of Kansas City was being held on $2 million bond in the death of North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, who was killed Tuesday. Rocha will be arraigned today.

According to a probable-cause statement, Rocha told police after his arrest that he shot the officer because he didn't want to go to jail or have his vehicle towed.

Rocha told police he was on his way to buy ammunition for a rifle he had in the vehicle when he was stopped.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Vasquez's dashcam video shows Rocha shooting the officer once in the face after partially opening the car door, then stepping out and firing two more shots at Vasquez, who was lying on the ground, according to the statement.

Rocha said his gun jammed at one point. but he was able to clear it and fire at Vasquez again, according to the statement.

Rocha fled in his vehicle and later changed his clothes, shaved his goatee, and spray painted part of his car. But he later turned himself in to Clay County authorities, saying "I committed murder," the statement says.

Clay County Prosecutor Dan White said the investigation is ongoing, but prosecutors feel "very comfortable" with the evidence they have against Rocha.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Rocha could face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mike Wood, deputy chief of the Kansas City Police Department, which is conducting the investigation, said Rocha owned the vehicle he was driving. He was not aware of any previous contact between Vasquez and Rocha, who does not have an extensive criminal record.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case again...
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension t...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy