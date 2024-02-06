Man charged after officer says he was dragged several feet by car

A man dragged a Cape Girardeau police officer from the driver’s-side window of a Pontiac in an attempt to escape a traffic stop, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s office charged Austin Tyler Burton, 19, of Cape Girardeau with assault on a law-enforcement officer and resisting lawful detention.

The prosecuting attorney’s office filed a warrant for Burton on Wednesday, and he was in Cape Girardeau County Jail on Thursday, with his bond set at $25,000 cash only.

Burton had posted a $20,000 bond Nov. 28 on a second-degree domestic assault charge, also in Cape Girardeau.

Officer Kyle Evans stopped Burton about 11 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Kmart parking lot on Independence Street because the Pontiac Grand Prix he was driving did not have a rear license plate, according to a probable-cause statement filed by Evans.

The car was registered to a Scott City man, Evans wrote. When Evans approached, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle, according to the statement.

Evans asked Burton to exit the vehicle, and Burton responded with, “Not this again; are you going to search my vehicle?” and added, “I’m trying to get the weed smell out,” according to the statement.

Evans asked Burton a second time to exit the Pontiac, and then he placed his left hand on Burton’s shoulder in “an attempt to remove him,” Evans wrote.