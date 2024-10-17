Man arrested after allegedly stabbing wife

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff police officers arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed his wife and left her at the hospital.

Officers responded to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center emergency room at 9:05 a.m. Friday, June 16, after a wounded adult female was dropped off at the facility, the victim of an alleged assault by her husband.

According to the victim's statement, the assault took place while she was driving the couple's truck along Westwood Boulevard in Poplar Bluff. The victim's husband allegedly punched her in the face and stabbed her in the upper chest with what she believed to be a pocket knife.

Subsequently, the suspect assumed control of the truck and drove her to the hospital. Once the victim had entered the medical center, the suspect abandoned the truck in the parking lot and fled the scene on foot.