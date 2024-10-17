All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 21, 2023

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing wife

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff police officers arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed his wife and left her at the hospital. Officers responded to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center emergency room at 9:05 a.m. Friday, June 16, after a wounded adult female was dropped off at the facility, the victim of an alleged assault by her husband...

Daily American Republic
153051
153051

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff police officers arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed his wife and left her at the hospital.

Officers responded to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center emergency room at 9:05 a.m. Friday, June 16, after a wounded adult female was dropped off at the facility, the victim of an alleged assault by her husband.

According to the victim's statement, the assault took place while she was driving the couple's truck along Westwood Boulevard in Poplar Bluff. The victim's husband allegedly punched her in the face and stabbed her in the upper chest with what she believed to be a pocket knife.

Subsequently, the suspect assumed control of the truck and drove her to the hospital. Once the victim had entered the medical center, the suspect abandoned the truck in the parking lot and fled the scene on foot.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Law enforcement efforts led to the arrest of Ronnie Pullum, 40, of Qulin, Missouri. The apprehension occurred without incident around 2:40 p.m. at a residence on Z Highway in Rombauer, Missouri.

Ronnie Pullum
Ronnie Pullum
Ronnie Pullum
Ronnie Pullum

Pullum now faces charges of domestic assault in the first degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He has been lodged in the Butler County jail pending further legal proceedings.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contr...
NewsOct. 17
Water main break repaired in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy