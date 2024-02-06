Man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver after argument

A Cape Girardeau man attacked a woman with a screwdriver, stabbing her in the arm and ribs after an argument, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Friday charged Marcus L. Starnes, 42, with second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 400 block of South Sprigg Street on Thursday afternoon to find the victim bleeding and distraught, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Bryan Blanner.

The victim told police she and Starnes argued at the residence, prompting Starnes to fetch a screwdriver and begin changing the locks on the front door, Blanner wrote.

The victim said she was waiting near the door for a ride to leave the residence when Starnes “suddenly began striking her in the arm and side,” according to the statement.