Man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver after argument

A Cape Girardeau man attacked a woman with a screwdriver, stabbing her in the arm and ribs after an argument, police said.
The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Friday charged Marcus L. Starnes, 42, with second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.
Police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 400 block of South Sprigg Street on Thursday afternoon to find the victim bleeding and distraught, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Bryan Blanner.
The victim told police she and Starnes argued at the residence, prompting Starnes to fetch a screwdriver and begin changing the locks on the front door, Blanner wrote.
The victim said she was waiting near the door for a ride to leave the residence when Starnes “suddenly began striking her in the arm and side,” according to the statement.
She said she first thought Starnes had punched her with his fist. But as Starnes left the residence on foot, the victim noticed a screwdriver protruding from her arm, “at which time she realized that Starnes had stabbed her,” Blanner wrote.
Police observed three bleeding puncture wounds on the victim’s right arm near the elbow and another on the right side of her ribs, Blanner wrote.
Starnes was taken into custody near the intersection of South Sprigg and William streets, after which he admitted to police he had stabbed the victim with the screwdriver.
Starnes’ bond was set at $7,500 cash with the condition he have no contact with the victim.
tgraef@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3627
