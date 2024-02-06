Man accused of beating, choking, threatening woman

Police say a Cape Girardeau man beat, tried to suffocate and threatened to kill a woman Wednesday night.

The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jerry J. Gow, 52, with second-degree domestic assault, a class D felony.

Police went to a domestic-assault call Thursday afternoon and found the victim covered in bruises including two black eyes, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau police patrolman Gabe Yoder.

The victim, who also had a red mark on the side of her neck, told officers she had been at Gow’s residence in the 700 block of South Ranney Drive on Wednesday night when Gow began to get progressively more angry, Yoder wrote.

The victim said Gow threw a bowl, breaking it and cutting himself in the process, Yoder wrote.

When Gow passed out, the victim said she left a voicemail with a friend, asking for a ride because she did not feel safe, according to the statement.