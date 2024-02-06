Man, 20, shot Thursday morning

A 20-year-old Cape Girardeau man was shot early Thursday morning in the 1500 block of Rand Street, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and was still at the hospital Thursday afternoon, according to public-information officer Richard McCall.
The victim was shot once, McCall wrote in an email.
Police responded to the 1500 block of Rand Street at 2:30 a.m. and left the scene about 4:30 a.m., McCall wrote. He could not comment further about the investigation or the status of the victim.
Public-information officer Sgt. Adam Glueck said police have yet to receive any information that indicates the shooting on Rand Street was related to a shooting several hours earlier on Jefferson Avenue.
He said officers had talked to the victim in the hospital.
1500 block of Rand Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
