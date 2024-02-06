All sections
NewsJanuary 13, 2017

Man, 20, shot Thursday morning

A 20-year-old Cape Girardeau man was shot early Thursday morning in the 1500 block of Rand Street, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was still at the hospital Thursday afternoon, according to public-information officer Richard McCall...

Southeast Missourian

A 20-year-old Cape Girardeau man was shot early Thursday morning in the 1500 block of Rand Street, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was still at the hospital Thursday afternoon, according to public-information officer Richard McCall.

The victim was shot once, McCall wrote in an email.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Rand Street at 2:30 a.m. and left the scene about 4:30 a.m., McCall wrote. He could not comment further about the investigation or the status of the victim.

Public-information officer Sgt. Adam Glueck said police have yet to receive any information that indicates the shooting on Rand Street was related to a shooting several hours earlier on Jefferson Avenue.

He said officers had talked to the victim in the hospital.

Pertinent address:

1500 block of Rand Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News
