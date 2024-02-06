The top news stories in Southeast Missouri included both progress and tragedy in 2023.
Here is a review of some of the top stories covered by the Southeast Missourian, in no particular order.
One of Southeast Missouri's biggest news stories of 2023 may be a big story for years to come.
After months of debate, Cape Girardeau City Council members in October approved a plan to redevelop West Park Mall, once the city's retail center.
River City Centre LLC owners — Lucas Haley, Michael Williams and Ben Ressel, with additional investment from Matthew Mills, Natalie Riley and Steve Holden, through trusts and affiliates — purchased the declining property in 2021 for about $10 million. In May, they proposed a $100-million-plus project to remake the majority of the existing mall structure and develop out-parcel properties for an unrevealed lineup of retailers and restaurants.
The group asked for an incentives package totaling nearly $50 million. Municipal officials approved most of the asked-for items — identifying most of the property as eligible for tax increment financing, establishing a community improvement district and transportation development district at the site and waiving sales taxes on construction materials.
During the debate over the plan, some city residents objected to the size of the incentives package, contending the project should stand more on its own, without as much support.
The council's final votes, though, showed nearly unanimous consent. Council member Tameka Randle was the lone opponent, citing the size of the incentives package as the reason for her votes against the plan.
In Cape Girardeau and Perry counties, health care entities marked 2023 by partnering with others to position themselves for an uncertain future.
Two organizations — Perry County Memorial Hospital and SoutheastHEALTH — opted to partner with the St. Louis-based Mercy organization.
The process leading to PCMH's move began somewhat contentiously, with hospital officials appearing to lean toward partnering with Mercy while several area business leaders supported a move to join SoutheastHEALTH.
Ultimately, PCMH officials voted to partner with Mercy, citing several reasons — a $6.5 million digital medical record system, collaboration with Mayo Clinic, purchasing scale that will lower costs and better physician and nurse recruitment to provide "high quality, specialized care".
"We are excited about this new opportunity for the community," said Greg Unger, chairman of PCMH Board of Trustees. "Mercy has been really good to work with and will be a great partner with our long-term future in mind. Perry County will benefit from this partnership for years to come."
SoutheastHEALTH's decision to partner with Mercy came in August, and the transition should be complete in coming weeks.
"That decision was based on Mercy's exceptional quality, their financial strength and their proven track record," explained Ken Bateman, SoutheastHEALTH's president and CEO. "I think many employees will notice the additional resources that Mercy will bring to the table. The intent is to put us on the Epic electronic medical records. That will be a huge lift for them to implement, but it will be a huge benefit for our clinical team. I believe within the next five years, the things that are helping now with AI, technology and other aspects are going to enter into health care in a rapid pace. That's where Mercy will help us keep our costs down and keep us technologically advanced, and that's where I think the patients will benefit as well as the hospital."
Mercy, an $8 billion organization, operates nearly 50 health care systems with 1,500 clinics and more than 40,000 employees across seven southern states.
Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced its own relationship with SSM Health.
The organizations will share best practices and clinical expertise to expand specialized adult and pediatric services. The two groups already collaborate in some capacity, namely in delivering maternal and fetal medicine as well as stroke care.
"We believe health care is best delivered locally. Saint Francis and SSM Health will remain strong fully independent Catholic Health systems," Saint Francis' president and CEO Justin Davison said in a news release. Franciscan sisters founded both organizations — SSM Health in St. Louis in 1872 and Saint Francis in Cape Girardeau in 1875.
Cape Girardeau police took three men into custody following a shooting inside the crowded Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill on March 4.
Tyler Banks, 24, Ranell Robinson, 43, and Jeremiah Twiggs, 39, were charged with several felonies after a scuffle at a pool table ignited a shootout that injured five people.
Sources at the bar describe a horrifying scene where patrons were trying to run out of the doors and hide under or behind tables.
Four of the five injured by bullets appeared to be innocent bystanders.
On Dec. 11, Banks was sentenced to seven years in the Department of Corrections for second-degree assault after four other counts were dismissed. On Nov. 27, Robinson was sentenced to seven years for unlawful possession and two charges of second-degree assault. Twiggs' charges have not been adjudicated.
Five people were killed when a tornado struck Bollinger County on April 5. More than a dozen homes were destroyed when the tornado touched down near Glen Allen at around 3:30 a.m. It was Missouri's deadliest tornado since 2011. The names of those who died are Glenn Burcks, 62, Susan Sullivan, 57, Jimmy Skaggs, 37, Michael McCoy, 18, and Destinee Koenig, 16. A theme that emerged following the tornado, which also struck the Scopus, Missouri, area, is that victims were not eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency funds because the wreckage did not meet federal financial guidelines to justify emergency fund status.
The community of Glen Allen was hit with a second disaster when a privately built berm gave way, sending a wall of water crashing into the town that had only months earlier been ravaged by a tornado. The flood, like the tornado, struck in the middle of the night with no warning.
Several feet of water seeped into homes, leaving a muddy mess behind. People were evacuating in the middle of the night. Eventually, the federal government announced an expedited federal buyout of properties affected.
Cape Girardeau and the greater region were affected by water issues of a different kind than the tragic events of Bollinger County. Drought was an issue for much of the year, affecting shipping along the river because of low river levels, and of course farmers.
The City of Cape Girardeau also had trouble on two occasions keeping water flowing for its residents. The city issued a boil-water alert for 5,700 residences on Thanksgiving. The city also declared a boil-water advisory for an area north of Bertling Street in late July.
Two historic theaters on Broadway in Cape Girardeau were saved in 2023. Construction began on the Broadway Theatre at 805 Broadway, after a contentious City Council decision to give tax breaks and spend tax dollars to save the building. Council members voted 4-3 to save the building, and entered into a development agreement with Brennon Todt. Another theater, Esquire Theater at 824 Broadway, is being redeveloped by local architect Ben Traxel into a retail space. The project is being supported by tax breaks through a tax increment financing incentive. Construction on both buildings is ongoing.
The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks football and women's soccer teams played at a much-improved Houck Field, after construction wrapped up on the first phase of a major stadium overhaul, which included a new grandstand, concessions concourse, restrooms and turf field.
The improvements cost roughly $16 million.
In October, Southeast Missouri State University announced a new capital campaign to raise $60 million, having already secured 64% of the goal.
President Carlos Vargas made the announcement at a Homecoming event, saying "What we are talking about is more than buildings and technology. It is about them — it is about the students. When we transform their lives, they transform the world."
SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence was the recipient of a big surprise in January. The not-for-profit organization received the national True Inspiration Award from Chick-fil-A. The prize came with a $350,000 donation.
"I can't really wrap my head around it," executive director Donna Thompson said 15 minutes after the announcement. She was still physically shaking with excitement.
The money will be trajectory-altering for the not-for-profit, she and others said.
