The top news stories in Southeast Missouri included both progress and tragedy in 2023.

Here is a review of some of the top stories covered by the Southeast Missourian, in no particular order.

West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau as seen from above Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Southeast Missourian file

Mall project

One of Southeast Missouri's biggest news stories of 2023 may be a big story for years to come.

After months of debate, Cape Girardeau City Council members in October approved a plan to redevelop West Park Mall, once the city's retail center.

River City Centre LLC owners — Lucas Haley, Michael Williams and Ben Ressel, with additional investment from Matthew Mills, Natalie Riley and Steve Holden, through trusts and affiliates — purchased the declining property in 2021 for about $10 million. In May, they proposed a $100-million-plus project to remake the majority of the existing mall structure and develop out-parcel properties for an unrevealed lineup of retailers and restaurants.

The group asked for an incentives package totaling nearly $50 million. Municipal officials approved most of the asked-for items — identifying most of the property as eligible for tax increment financing, establishing a community improvement district and transportation development district at the site and waiving sales taxes on construction materials.

During the debate over the plan, some city residents objected to the size of the incentives package, contending the project should stand more on its own, without as much support.

The council's final votes, though, showed nearly unanimous consent. Council member Tameka Randle was the lone opponent, citing the size of the incentives package as the reason for her votes against the plan.

From left, Mercy president and CEO Steve Mackin, SoutheastHEALTH system board chairman Jim Dufek and SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO Ken Bateman sign a contract Aug. 1 of Mercy and SoutheastHEALTH joining together. Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Health care partnerships look to future

In Cape Girardeau and Perry counties, health care entities marked 2023 by partnering with others to position themselves for an uncertain future.

Two organizations — Perry County Memorial Hospital and SoutheastHEALTH — opted to partner with the St. Louis-based Mercy organization.

The process leading to PCMH's move began somewhat contentiously, with hospital officials appearing to lean toward partnering with Mercy while several area business leaders supported a move to join SoutheastHEALTH.

Ultimately, PCMH officials voted to partner with Mercy, citing several reasons — a $6.5 million digital medical record system, collaboration with Mayo Clinic, purchasing scale that will lower costs and better physician and nurse recruitment to provide "high quality, specialized care".

"We are excited about this new opportunity for the community," said Greg Unger, chairman of PCMH Board of Trustees. "Mercy has been really good to work with and will be a great partner with our long-term future in mind. Perry County will benefit from this partnership for years to come."

SoutheastHEALTH's decision to partner with Mercy came in August, and the transition should be complete in coming weeks.

"That decision was based on Mercy's exceptional quality, their financial strength and their proven track record," explained Ken Bateman, SoutheastHEALTH's president and CEO. "I think many employees will notice the additional resources that Mercy will bring to the table. The intent is to put us on the Epic electronic medical records. That will be a huge lift for them to implement, but it will be a huge benefit for our clinical team. I believe within the next five years, the things that are helping now with AI, technology and other aspects are going to enter into health care in a rapid pace. That's where Mercy will help us keep our costs down and keep us technologically advanced, and that's where I think the patients will benefit as well as the hospital."

Mercy, an $8 billion organization, operates nearly 50 health care systems with 1,500 clinics and more than 40,000 employees across seven southern states.

Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced its own relationship with SSM Health.

The organizations will share best practices and clinical expertise to expand specialized adult and pediatric services. The two groups already collaborate in some capacity, namely in delivering maternal and fetal medicine as well as stroke care.

"We believe health care is best delivered locally. Saint Francis and SSM Health will remain strong fully independent Catholic Health systems," Saint Francis' president and CEO Justin Davison said in a news release. Franciscan sisters founded both organizations — SSM Health in St. Louis in 1872 and Saint Francis in Cape Girardeau in 1875.

Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill was the scene of shootings March 4 in downtown Cape Girardeau. Rick Fahr ~ rfahr@semissourian.com, file

Hotshots shooting

Tyler Banks

Cape Girardeau police took three men into custody following a shooting inside the crowded Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill on March 4.

Ranell Robinson

Tyler Banks, 24, Ranell Robinson, 43, and Jeremiah Twiggs, 39, were charged with several felonies after a scuffle at a pool table ignited a shootout that injured five people.