Malden man found guilty in drug case

Six days later, Farmer met the trooper again in Bernie and delivered what tested positive at the Crime Laboratory as being 98.74 grams of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

On Aug. 21, 2019, the trooper met with Farmer in Bernie for a final time and paid $2,200 for a half-pound of methamphetamine. Farmer provided the officer with 224.23 grams of a substance testing positive for the presence of methamphetamine at the MSHP Crime Laboratory.

Farmer faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison and up to a maximum sentence of 40 years of imprisonment. Farmer's sentencing is set for Oct. 18.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul W. Hahn handled the prosecution for the government.