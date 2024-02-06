All sections
NewsNovember 27, 2017
Making spirits bright: Parade of Lights brings traditional start of Christmas season to Cape
Ben Matthews
Fay Powders hands candy to children while walking alongside a float sponsored by Reality Executives during the 26th annual Parade of Lights on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.
Fay Powders hands candy to children while walking alongside a float sponsored by Reality Executives during the 26th annual Parade of Lights on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Cape Girardeau officially kicked off the Christmas season in its usual traditional way Sunday evening with the 26th annual Parade of Lights, held by Old Town Cape Inc.

Temperatures were relatively higher than previous years, as thousands crowded sidewalks along Broadway and downtown for the much-anticipated light parade.

Holiday cheer could be seen on each corner with classic Christmas accessories such as Santa hats, reindeer antlers and light-up Rudolph noses.

Although many floats were sponsored by organizations in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area, people from throughout Southeast Missouri came out for the nighttime light parade.

After hearing good things about the event in previous years, Sam Lacy of Bell City, Missouri, said he drove about 30 minutes to Cape Girardeau to see the parade for the first time with his wife and two children — Sara, 8, and Wyatt, 12.

Rollerbladers skate alongside a float sponsored by Cape Girardeau Roller Derby in the 26th annual Parade of Lights on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.
Rollerbladers skate alongside a float sponsored by Cape Girardeau Roller Derby in the 26th annual Parade of Lights on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

The parade lasted 1 1/2 hours, beginning at Capaha Park, proceeding down Broadway before turning onto Main Street and ending at the parking lot at Hutson’s Fine Furniture.

The procession contained a full lineup of 100 entrants, nearly all of which were decorated with Christmas lights.

Each year, the parade centers around a theme chosen by its coordinators; Kent and Vicki Zickfield chose “Christmas Fantasy” this year.

Once the parade participants had reached its conclusion, a panel of judges determined winners in seven categories.

Best theme was awarded to On Cue Performing Arts Studio, where young dancers and their instructors took an eye-grabbing approach to the fantasy theme with wardrobe from “Alice in Wonderland.”

Members of On Cue Performing Arts Studio walk down Main Street dressed as characters from "Alice in Wonderland" on Sunday during the Parade of Lights in Cape Girardeau. On Cue Performing Arts Studio received the judge's award for best theme.
Members of On Cue Performing Arts Studio walk down Main Street dressed as characters from "Alice in Wonderland" on Sunday during the Parade of Lights in Cape Girardeau. On Cue Performing Arts Studio received the judge's award for best theme.BEN MATTHEWS

Best Business Appearance went to Cici’s Pizza, with a snowy gingerbread house, candy canes, stacks of gifts and a luminous light display that could be seen from blocks away.

Dream Factory was selected by judges as Best Nonprofit Appearance, Isle Casino Cape Girardeau won Best Lighting, and First Auto Credit received the award for Best Music.

The Meadow Heights Marching Panthers won Best Marching Band, and The District at Cape was selected by the parade coordinators to receive the Chairman’s Award.

Old Town Cape Inc. event coordinator Emily Vines said parade enrollment reached capacity one week before the event, adding she was impressed by the work put into the floats.

“I honestly think people in Cape — and people just in general, but in Cape especially — I think people really like to come together to celebrate Christmas,” Vines said. “The parade never disappoints. Everything is different; everything is unique. With each passing float, you‘re going to get something neat.”

The next 27th annual Parade of Lights is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Local News
