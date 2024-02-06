Cape Girardeau officially kicked off the Christmas season in its usual traditional way Sunday evening with the 26th annual Parade of Lights, held by Old Town Cape Inc.

Temperatures were relatively higher than previous years, as thousands crowded sidewalks along Broadway and downtown for the much-anticipated light parade.

Holiday cheer could be seen on each corner with classic Christmas accessories such as Santa hats, reindeer antlers and light-up Rudolph noses.

Although many floats were sponsored by organizations in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area, people from throughout Southeast Missouri came out for the nighttime light parade.

After hearing good things about the event in previous years, Sam Lacy of Bell City, Missouri, said he drove about 30 minutes to Cape Girardeau to see the parade for the first time with his wife and two children — Sara, 8, and Wyatt, 12.

Rollerbladers skate alongside a float sponsored by Cape Girardeau Roller Derby in the 26th annual Parade of Lights on Sunday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

The parade lasted 1 1/2 hours, beginning at Capaha Park, proceeding down Broadway before turning onto Main Street and ending at the parking lot at Hutson’s Fine Furniture.

The procession contained a full lineup of 100 entrants, nearly all of which were decorated with Christmas lights.

Each year, the parade centers around a theme chosen by its coordinators; Kent and Vicki Zickfield chose “Christmas Fantasy” this year.

Once the parade participants had reached its conclusion, a panel of judges determined winners in seven categories.