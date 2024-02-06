Disgust precedes change, a pastor said Sunday at an event honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"Get disgusted," the Rev. Christopher Swims told the crowd of about 200 people at Greater Dimension Ministries' 27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration Program. "You have to get disgusted before you can really, truly make a change.

"See the problem. Be disgusted. Be horrified that our children are being locked up, that there are atrocities still. See the problem, become the solution."

Swims, senior pastor of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Carbondale, Illinois, said change starts with people working in their communities.

"It starts with me," he said. "It starts with us, with our city, with our neighbors."

Odarion Morris performs a praise dance Sunday during the 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration Program at Greater Dimension Ministries in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Swims said people easily could make a long list of all that is wrong in the community and in the world, but it is necessary for each person to find a problem and to be part of the solution.

"It is not up to the people we elect into office to make the difference. It is up to each and every one of us to lay the seed, to start to change what's wrong into what's right," he said.

Swims opened with a retelling of the story of the Biblical figure Nehemiah, central figure to the Book of Nehemiah, which tells the story of the rebuilding of the walls of Jerusalem.