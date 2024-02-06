Major severe weather system rips through region

“It was one of our bigger days,” National Weather Service-Paducah meteorologist Justin Gibbs stated, “It was a major severe weather outbreak.” The NWS tracked five major severe weather systems that struck Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky Sunday.

The NWS confirmed the presence of some tornados in the system but has been unable to ascertain the specific activity in southeast Missouri. Gibbs estimated straight-line winds of at least 70 miles per hour.

The region became inundated with two subsequent rain storms.

Major flash flooding occurred at the golf course and in the vicinity of County Route 301.

The NWS issued a flood warning for the Black River at Poplar Bluff. At 6:15 a.m. Monday morning, the river was at a depth of 16.1 feet. They forecast a crest of 17.5 feet later Monday evening.

Ozark Border reported more than 26,000 customers without power in Butler County as of 2 p.m. Sunday.