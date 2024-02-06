The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a Monday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old Cape Girardeau man dead.

Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report of a subject shot in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive at 12:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, according to the release. The victim was then transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.