Major Case Squad disbands; probe into Cape homicide continues

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has disbanded, but the investigation into the shooting death of Demetric L. Atchison continues, police said.
Atchison was shot near a residence at 41 N. Henderson Ave. about 12:20 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said Monday police have not taken anyone into custody in connection with the case.
Atchison's death came less than a week after a house less than a mile away was shot at while its residents were inside.
No one was injured in that shooting, but a man told police he was unlawfully carrying a gun for protection after the homicide, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by patrolman Aaron Bennett.
Randy K. Gilbert, 30, was arrested on unrelated charges about a mile from the scene of Atchison's shooting after fleeing a traffic stop, Bennett said.
"My cousin got killed yesterday; I got to protect myself," Gilbert told officers when asked about a stolen gun found in his possession, Bennett wrote.
tgraef@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3627