Major Case Squad disbands; probe into Cape homicide continues

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has disbanded, but the investigation into the shooting death of Demetric L. Atchison continues, police said.

Atchison was shot near a residence at 41 N. Henderson Ave. about 12:20 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said Monday police have not taken anyone into custody in connection with the case.

Atchison's death came less than a week after a house less than a mile away was shot at while its residents were inside.