NewsAugust 3, 2020

Major case squad disbanded, two of three suspects charged, in custody

After more than a week of investigation into the July 20 homicide of 21-year-old Anthony Miller, the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad disbanded last week following the arrest of 40-year-old suspect Robert E. Simmons Jr. and 32-year-old suspect Brandon M. Pratt...

Ben Matthews
Caution tape surrounds a crime scene July 20 in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Caution tape surrounds a crime scene July 20 in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian, file

After more than a week of investigation into the July 20 homicide of 21-year-old Anthony Miller, the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad disbanded last week following the arrest of 40-year-old suspect Robert E. Simmons Jr. and 32-year-old suspect Brandon M. Pratt.

Robert E. Simmons Jr.
Robert E. Simmons Jr.

Both men were arrested on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action. Pratt is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond, and Simmons is being held without bond.

Brandon M. Pratt
Brandon M. Pratt
A third arrest warrant named 28-year-old Clarence “CJ” Smith as another suspect in the homicide and charged him with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

Clarence J. Smith
Clarence J. Smith

Smith now remains at large. According to a probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau detective Joe Thomas, the suspect has family residing in Clarksville, Tennessee. On Tuesday, members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department stated further attempts to locate and peacefully apprehend Smith will be made as they continue investigating the homicide.

Court records stated surveillance footage captured inside the apartment where the homicide occurred shows five people entering the apartment through the kitchen door. Investigators released photos of three suspects July 21, and two more men were publicly identified July 27 as individuals believed to have information regarding the homicide.

Anyone with information related to the investigation may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department via its business line at (573) 335-6621, its anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313 or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

