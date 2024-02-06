Major case squad disbanded, two of three suspects charged, in custody

A third arrest warrant named 28-year-old Clarence “CJ” Smith as another suspect in the homicide and charged him with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

Clarence J. Smith

Smith now remains at large. According to a probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau detective Joe Thomas, the suspect has family residing in Clarksville, Tennessee. On Tuesday, members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department stated further attempts to locate and peacefully apprehend Smith will be made as they continue investigating the homicide.

Court records stated surveillance footage captured inside the apartment where the homicide occurred shows five people entering the apartment through the kitchen door. Investigators released photos of three suspects July 21, and two more men were publicly identified July 27 as individuals believed to have information regarding the homicide.

Anyone with information related to the investigation may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department via its business line at (573) 335-6621, its anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313 or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.