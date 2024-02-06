Lynwood Christian Academy to begin classes in August

As many schools discuss reopening plans for the fall, a new private K-8 school will be opening in Cape Girardeau.
Lynwood Christian Academy is an extension of the ministry of Lynwood Baptist Church and places a permanent location for the former Cape Christian School, said Mark Anderson, the church’s head pastor.
Classes will begin as scheduled for pre-kindergarten through eighth graders who will attend Lynwood Christian Academy. The school currently employs nine instructors, and hopes to hire a headmaster soon, Anderson said.
The dual-use space at Lynwood Baptist Church provides better social distancing because of the coronavirus for the school’s some 35 students who are already enrolled, Anderson said. Rooms used for Lynwood’s children’s ministry will be utilized as classrooms during the week, and students will be served hot lunches in the church’s fellowship hall.
In addition to social distancing in the classroom, the school will be following all county-mandated orders, including enforcing masks, he said. If it’s possible to allow more than 6-foot distance between students as room spacing allows, individuals may be able to remove masks. The academy will be following all guidelines from health organizations to prevent the spread of the virus, Anderson said.
Small class size and enrollment at the new school means more opportunity for distancing, Anderson said, providing the “ideal situation” for students.
Anderson said the objective is to train students both spiritually and academically to prepare them for careers and community involvement and provide spiritual guidance.
Cape Christian School was housed at Bethel Assembly of God Church in Cape Girardeau until May 2018 when it had to be closed for financial reasons. The school then moved to Cape Bible Chapel in the fall of that year.
Earlier this year, Lynwood Baptist announced it would be starting a new school, and essentially absorbed Cape Christian.
Classes at Lynwood Christian Academy are scheduled to begin Aug. 24.
For more information regarding enrollment, visit www.lynwood.church/academy or call (573) 334-4600.
