Lutheran Home employee tests positive for coronavirus

Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau has reported a case of COVID-19.

According to the facility’s website, one employee has tested positive. The facility’s website states it has an average of 389 employees.

The website states 15 employees have tested negative.

No residents of either the skilled nursing or assisted living facilities have tested positive for the virus. Two hundred residents live in the skilled nursing facility, and 13 have tested negative. Seventy residents live in the assisted living facility.

Lutheran Home officials did not respond to a request for more information Thursday.

Virus outbreaks in Sikeston, Missouri, and Dexter, Missouri, have also been reported.