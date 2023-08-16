Lunch and Learn event helps businesses adapt to AI

Local business owners learned about the value of artificial intelligence Tuesday, Aug. 15, during a Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn event at The Bank of Missouri in Cape Girardeau.

The panel featured a trio of presenters, all experts in startup AI-focused businesses.

"Change is coming and I really want local businesses to shift from being threatened (by AI) to being the threat," said chamber member Aaron Smothers, the chief technologies officer at www.Lobby.so.

His company offers AI coding services and he told around 20 people in the audience that AI can be used to relieve both their own and their employees' work-related issues.

"AI isn't going to replace us as people ... it's not intelligent," Smothers said. "It's artificial languages is what it is ... but it seems intelligent because we add in the gaps."

Around 20 business owners attended the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn presentation Tuesday, Aug. 15, at The Bank of Missouri in Cape Girardeau. A trio of presenters showed them ways of adapting to new artificial intelligence technologies. CHRISTOPHER BORRO

Speaker Sho Rust serves as the CEO of www.SHO.ai, an AI-enabled bank management company. He said his goal at the presentation was to introduce AI to people as a tool.