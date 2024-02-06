Loss, seasonal stressors add to grief many feel during Christmastime

Editor's note: This article contains references to suicide, depression, death and loss. If you or someone you know is struggling with grief during the holidays, visit www.griefresourcenetwork.com/crisis-center/hotlines/ to find a comprehensive list of hotlines and other resources. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

By the time Bailey Turnbo was 15, she had lost both of her parents, Ty and Karen, to automobile accidents. For Turnbo, now 23, the holiday season will never be the same.

"Traditions changed; the way I celebrated holidays changed," she said. "Grief is like a wave, and during the holidays, it's a big fat tidal wave. The rest of the year, reminders of loved ones come and go. But around the holidays, the reminders are almost never ending."

Before graduating from Southeast Missouri State University in 2018, Turnbo grew up in Eureka, Missouri, with her parents and elder brother. When her mother died in 2011, she moved to East Prairie, Missouri, to live with relatives while finishing high school.

Though many years have passed without her parents, the holidays bring back those initial feelings of loss.

Submitted Ty and Karen Turnbo pose together for a photo in 1990 inside Ty's Liquor Store in Eureka, Missouri.

"For me, my mom always made Christmas so special," Turnbo said. "Since she has passed, that feeling has been almost impossible to replicate."

What has most helped her get through the grief, Turnbo said, is talking about her parents, and sharing their memories and stories.

Finding a way to honor a lost loved one is an important step in the grieving process, according to Cape Girardeau licensed professional counselor Becky Peters, of Becky Peters Counseling.

Peters said one of the ways a grieving person might honor their loss is by creating new traditions.

"Maybe it's that they liked a certain thing. So you buy it anyway. and give it at the toy drive," Peters said as an example.

For Turnbo, that looks like keeping her mother's memory alive through shared traditions.

"The many years of grieving have taught me to maintain the traditions in memory of my parents," Turnbo said. "To make the special Christmas treats [my mom] made, and listen to the Christmas music she liked."

Grief can manifest in physical ways, according to David Dahlbeck, director of behavioral health and licensed psychologist at Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston.

"Most commonly, patients can experience tension headaches, back pain, gastrointestinal issues, sleep disturbances such as insomnia, lack of appetite, fatigue and joint pain," Dahlbeck wrote. "In severe cases, depression can even impair your vision."

Seanán Young of Cape Girardeau knows the despair accompanying the holidays better than most. The 37-year-old said he is clinically depressed, and the lights, music and family togetherness of Christmas are wrenching reminders of his own loss.

Young, the area manager for Gaming Grounds in Cape Girardeau, said his mother, Linda, died in 2007, and his father, Willard, died in 2014. After his father passed, Young said he became estranged from his remaining family.

"You'd hope the pain would ease over time, and it kind of does," he said. "It becomes more of a dull pain than a sharp stab."

To honor his parents, Young said he tries to create the "absolute best Christmas" he can for those he does keep close.

"Decorating, hot chocolate, Christmas movies, lots of presents, trying to keep my mom's spirit alive," Young said. "It's the only thing that keeps me from just ignoring the holiday completely."

For 25-year-old Kaeli Thomas of St. Louis and formerly of Cape Girardeau the holidays have always been a difficult time.

"My mom had seasonal depression, and I guess when the main person in your life is constantly sad around the holidays, it rubs off on you," Thomas said.

But last November, Thomas said "things amplified" when her mother, Tamra Gillam died.

Kaeli Thomas, left, and her late mother Tamra Gillam pose for a photo together in this 2010 image.

"I was there to witness it," Thomas said of her mom's death. "The holidays just felt numb after that. This winter has been pretty rough so far."

Thomas said her depression manifests in physical ways more than anything else.

"I can't move. I can't shower or make myself a meal," said Thomas, who was diagnosed with depression at age 19. "I can't communicate effectively or share needs with my loved ones."

For Thomas, negative thoughts sometimes accompany those symptoms.