Loretta Schneider, former Cape council member, dies

In an official statement, Mayor Harry Rediger said, ï¿½Loretta was always very dedicated to her beloved city. Many years of service to community, church and other agencies made Cape Girardeau what she always desired: A better community with an always improving quality of life.ï¿½

ï¿½Dr. Loretta Schneider was a trailblazer in city politics,ï¿½ city manager Scott Meyer said in the statement.

ï¿½What I remember about Lorettaï¿½s service was her desire for open and transparent government. She was an advocate for what we now call special study sessions, where council hears from staff and then discusses a single subject outside of the regular council schedule,ï¿½ Meyer said in the statement. ï¿½Loretta was also an advocate for a clean and beautiful city, serving on the Keep Cape Beautiful Committee even after her tenure on the Council was term limited. She was also a champion of the Charter form of government.ï¿½

Loretta was a staunch advocate for anti-litter and beautification campaigns, according to the cityï¿½s statement. She was heavily involved with the Solid Waste Task Force, the Keep Cape Beautiful Committee and supported the push for a no-smoking ordinance.

Along with her husband, Loretta was a major advocate for youth sports and programs for seniors with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation, and served on the Parks Development Foundation from 2012 to 2016, according to the statement.

In addition to her service to the city, Schneider had careers in education at Notre Dame Regional High School, Southeast Missouri State University and in real estate.

Ford and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

