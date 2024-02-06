Looking for ham radio enthusiasts in Perry County

After 39 years in law enforcement, the last 29 as the Perry County sheriff, Gary J. Schaaf knows a thing or two about how vital rapid communications are.

Schaaf is among the organizers of a meeting scheduled this week to gauge the level of interest in starting a new amateur radio club.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Mauve Room of American Legion Post No. 133, 98 Grand Ave. in Perryville, Missouri.

"A lot of people think (amateur radio) is sort of something for your grandparents, but it's not," said Schaaf, adding as a long-time law enforcement official, he acknowledges we're all living in the cellphone age.

"If I don't know a cellphone (number), I have no way of contacting folks," Schaff explained, adding, "if someone out there has a ham radio, I could have them go make contact and try to get them help."

Credit given

Schaaf is quick to praise the ham radio clubs in St. Genevieve, Missouri, and Cape Girardeau for their help in advocating this form of communication.

"Barry Doyle of the SEMO Amateur Radio Club in Cape has been up to Perryville several times to speak about ham radio and even taught a class," Schaaf said.

The Cape Girardeau club has 69 members listed on its website, semoarc.com.

Ham radio rationale

In a letter of invitation, organizers of a potential Perry County club wrote there may be many reasons to become a ham radio operator.