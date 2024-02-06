The Southeast Missourian archives contain several accounts written within the first two months after the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on a Sunday morning.

The dates below generally refer to the published date of each story.

One of the earliest accounts reports the Pearl Harbor death of 19-year-old Lloyd Dale Clippard, the first Cape Girardeau County serviceman killed in World War II.

Clippard's body was never recovered from the sunken U.S.S. Utah. He was one of 58 men who did not survive the attack of two Japanese torpedoes. The ship remains in the harbor today.

Two weeks after the attack, on Dec. 21, a memorial service was held for Clippard at Teachers College, now Southeast Missouri State University.

Jan. 10, 1942 : The Cape Girardeau County Tire Rationing Board announced the first allotment of tires and tubes to county and truck owners.

Rationing was instituted after the Roosevelt administration launched a campaign to collect rubber from any and all domestic sources.

Under the wartime regulations, no more than one fourth of the month's total quota of tires and tubes may be allotted in any one week.