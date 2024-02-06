The Southeast Missourian archives contain several accounts written within the first two months after the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on a Sunday morning.
The dates below generally refer to the published date of each story.
One of the earliest accounts reports the Pearl Harbor death of 19-year-old Lloyd Dale Clippard, the first Cape Girardeau County serviceman killed in World War II.
Clippard's body was never recovered from the sunken U.S.S. Utah. He was one of 58 men who did not survive the attack of two Japanese torpedoes. The ship remains in the harbor today.
Two weeks after the attack, on Dec. 21, a memorial service was held for Clippard at Teachers College, now Southeast Missouri State University.
Rationing was instituted after the Roosevelt administration launched a campaign to collect rubber from any and all domestic sources.
Under the wartime regulations, no more than one fourth of the month's total quota of tires and tubes may be allotted in any one week.
In Cape Girardeau, nine cannons were identified as potential targets of the campaign to gather steel: two were located at Fort D, three on the Teachers College (now SEMO) campus, four in Courthouse Park, two east of the Common Pleas Courthouse (now part of the new City Hall Complex) and two near Themis and Lorimier streets.
"I request all police officers bear in mind that most persons affected by these regulations are law-abiding and loyal to our government," the order read.
The story said the number of aliens in Cape Girardeau County could not be determined.
"In the case of an air raid, each student will leave the classroom as they would during a fire drill. Children will be conducted to a safe place, either in the basement or in a lower corridor of the building. The chance of a direct hit on any individual building is very small. Teachers must guard against the blast or nearby high explosive bombs and incendiaries as well as falling fragments of antiaircraft shells. Children must not be allowed to leave the building unless an incendiary gets out of control. Then they will be escorted to their homes. Buildings in the shelter must be protected to prevent shattered glass," the story read.
