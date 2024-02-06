Alfred "Paul" Friga, of Chaffee, will be remembered fondly by his friends and family, but he may be remembered most for the impact he made through sports.

Friga, 67, was well-known in the Southeast Missouri region for officiating high school and youth sports. He died Thursday in a two-vehicle accident four-miles west of Delta.

"He is going to be missed," SEMO Umpires Association president Chris Stanfield said. "Not only from the officiating standpoint, but more so as a friend."

Stanfield recalled Friga asking him to become president of the organization just one year into his officiating career.

"I'd been officiating for a year at the high school level. I had umpired in the summers forever while I was coaching," Stanfield said. "All of a sudden he asked me if I'd be interested in being the president of the umpires association. I said, 'well, if the guys like me, go for it.' He and I have pretty much run that thing for the last 13-14 years."

Without Friga, Stanfield said he and the vice president of the SEMO Umpires Association will need to figure out how to operate moving forward.

"Right now with the association, I'm kind of at a loss because there's a lot of things that he handled that I didn't have to worry about," Stanfield said. "Now, it's the vice president and myself, and we're going to have to figure out a lot of stuff that, basically, we took for granted that he took care of."

Jeff Graviett, athletic director and head baseball coach at Notre Dame Regional High School, learned of Friga's death from an administrative assistant.

"Boy, it was tough," Graviett said. "I got a phone call from one of our administrative assistants here who's from Oran and let me know about it. That was a very sad, emotional day for me. I mean, when I grew up Paul Friga umpired for me. My first couple years out of high school I actually umpired for his association."

Graviett had a close connection with Friga, looking up to him when transitioning from high school to officiating and coaching his granddaughters in softball.