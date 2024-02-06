This Thanksgiving more than 20 charities, groups and higher education centers are especially grateful for a Sikeston woman who gifted them $2.355 million collectively following her death late last year.
Harryette Campbell, a longtime Sikeston resident, died Dec. 2, 2020, leaving her life estate of gifts to several local, regional and national not-for-profits. In 1950, Campbell and her brother, T.E. "Sonny" Campbell, purchased the Bell City Gin Co. in Bell City, Missouri, which they operated until 1972. Campbell handled a farming operation right up until her death at the age of 94.
Just in time for Thanksgiving, Campbell's successor trustees, Jane Campbell of Sikeston and Doug McDowell, a certified public accountant of Caruthersville, Missouri, announced the magnitude of Campbell's designated charitable gifts. The successor trustees are represented by Joseph C. Blanton Jr. and Blanton, Nickell, Collins, Douglas and Hanschen LLC of Sikeston.
Campbell left the following amounts which are listed with their designees: $400,000, Southeast Missouri State University; $250,000, Girl Scouts of the Heartland; $200,000, Sikeston Public Library; $200,000, Sikeston Cultural Development Corp.; $200,000, Freed-Hardman University; $150,000, New Madrid County High School Foundation; $150,000, New Madrid County Library; $150,000, New Madrid Historical Museum; $150,000, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; $100,000, Lilbourn Public Library; $100,000, Boys Town; $50,000, Sikeston Little Theatre; $50,000, Delta Xi of Tri Delta Educational Foundation; $50,000, YMCA of Southeast Missouri; $50,000, Central Methodist University; $25,000, Parkinson's Research Foundation; $25,000, Kenny Rogers Children's Center; $25,000, Sikeston PAWS; $10,000, Tri Delta National Sorority; and $10,000, Bootheel Counseling Services; and $10,000, AARP Foundation. Campbell also remembered many churches in her giving.
"One of my Aunt Harryette's favorite Bible verses, Luke 12:48, reads: 'to much who is given, much is required,'" said Campbell's niece, Jane Campbell. "She lived by it and would constantly say how blessed she was. She highly valued the education she received growing up and the opportunity to graduate from college. Education was a top priority for her, and she was especially interested in seeing that women had the same opportunities as men. I imagine this is due to the fact that wasn't much of a priority during her college years.
Since learning of their gifts, beneficiaries have shown gratitude to Campbell's estate and trustees.
"Harryette J. Campbell was one of a kind, in her spirit and generosity," Southeast Missouri State University said. "She was a loyal, generous donor to Southeast Missouri State University for more than 20 years.
More than 160 students have benefitted from her numerous endowed scholarships, and many more students will benefit in the years to come, thanks to her generous bequest, according to the University.
"Harryette's love for Southeast Missouri, and Sikeston in particular, was evident in her wish to help students attending the Southeast Missouri State University-Sikeston campus, as well as students across the Southeast Missouri region," the University said. "Her passion for agriculture and the arts also benefitted students who received scholarships specific to those areas. Harryette's legacy at Southeast will continue forever in the lives her generosity will continue to touch."
According to the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, Campbell was a voracious reader, and it showed in her conversations and her knowledge of everything from archeology to religion.
"During her life, Harryette established the Harryette B. Campbell Endowed Anthropological Fund at Southeast Missouri University which enabled students to study abroad," The Foundation said.
In 2005, Southeast Missouri University honored her with the Distinguished Service Award for her lasting contributions to the university and in 2011, she was honored with the Friend of the University Award. She supported scholarships in agriculture and liberal arts. The contributions given by her Trust will continue to support these scholarships and others, the Foundation said.
"Ms. Campbell's relationship with Freed-Hardeman University [FHU] was quite special," said Dave Clouse, vice president for community engagement at Freed-Hardeman University. "She learned of FHU and its Christian values though a mutual friend and became a strong supporter and alumnus.
He continued: "Harryette gave significantly to a campaign to improve the Mid-South Youth Camp and provide a new state-of-the art dining hall. It was completed only a few short months ago and has already proven to be a great blessing."
In addition to improving the experience of hundreds of campers every summer, it is a venue for all kinds of FHU events and a place for churches and other organizations to conduct retreats and other activities, Clouse said.
"Harryette was an avid collector of Native American artifacts, many of which are on display at the Sikeston Depot Museum," a spokesperson for the Sikeston Cultural Development Corp. said. "We are honored to be remembered by Harryette Campbell. She was one of our earliest and most loyal supporters, and her encouragement and interest will continue through this gift. The donation of her Indian Collection was one of our first and finest gifts. We are grateful to be able to display and share that collection with this community today in her memory."
Susan Newman, director of the New Madrid County Library, said Campbell's unexpected but much appreciated gift will allow building on and improving the current collection.
"The first project will be to digitize the newspapers from Portageville, adding them to the digitized copies of The Weekly Record," Campbell said. "There is always a wish list of materials and/or projects to improve customer service and meet patron needs. Ms. Campbell's generous gift will allow an opportunity to fulfill some of the items on that list."
Stacey Cox, Southern Methodist University Tri Delta Foundation chair stated chair said the foundation is forever grateful for Campbell's generosity and foresight to leave a legacy that will assist its members in every way possible.
"Harryette has made a difference with this thoughtful gift," Cox said.
The Rev. Steven E. Boes, national executive director, Boys Town, said the substantial gift from Campbell is benefitting a significant number of at-risk children, offering them a second chance in life they may not have otherwise had.
"Harryette was an amazing woman, and her philanthropy and generosity will positively impact the lives of so many people for years to come. She cherished the friendships she made as an adult Girl Scout and her legacy will help many girls make those long-time friendships," said Anne Soots, chief executive officer of Girls Scouts of the Missouri Heartland Council.
Deanna Cooper, director of development for Advancement and Alumni Relations at Central Methodist University said: "Ms. Harryette Campbell's generosity and thoughtfulness towards others will carry forth her legacy, providing opportunity, and impacting lives of generations of students through her scholarship."
Jeff Partridge, chief engagement officer at the YMCA of Southeast Missouri in Sikeston said said the Y is so thankful for this generous gift from Campbell.
"The gift will have a tremendous impact on the Y and our ability to meet our mission," Partridge said. "Gifts of this magnitude provide the Y with funds that allow us to invest in the long-term sustainability of the organization and ensure we are able to serve our community for many years to come."
Michelle Fayette, executive director of the Kenny Rogers Children's Center, said the impact Campbell's donations will have on Southeast Missouri will be unbelievable.
"At the Kenny Rogers Children's Center, we decided to use her gift for a much-needed technology update," she said.
