This Thanksgiving more than 20 charities, groups and higher education centers are especially grateful for a Sikeston woman who gifted them $2.355 million collectively following her death late last year.

Harryette Campbell, a longtime Sikeston resident, died Dec. 2, 2020, leaving her life estate of gifts to several local, regional and national not-for-profits. In 1950, Campbell and her brother, T.E. "Sonny" Campbell, purchased the Bell City Gin Co. in Bell City, Missouri, which they operated until 1972. Campbell handled a farming operation right up until her death at the age of 94.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Campbell's successor trustees, Jane Campbell of Sikeston and Doug McDowell, a certified public accountant of Caruthersville, Missouri, announced the magnitude of Campbell's designated charitable gifts. The successor trustees are represented by Joseph C. Blanton Jr. and Blanton, Nickell, Collins, Douglas and Hanschen LLC of Sikeston.

Campbell left the following amounts which are listed with their designees: $400,000, Southeast Missouri State University; $250,000, Girl Scouts of the Heartland; $200,000, Sikeston Public Library; $200,000, Sikeston Cultural Development Corp.; $200,000, Freed-Hardman University; $150,000, New Madrid County High School Foundation; $150,000, New Madrid County Library; $150,000, New Madrid Historical Museum; $150,000, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; $100,000, Lilbourn Public Library; $100,000, Boys Town; $50,000, Sikeston Little Theatre; $50,000, Delta Xi of Tri Delta Educational Foundation; $50,000, YMCA of Southeast Missouri; $50,000, Central Methodist University; $25,000, Parkinson's Research Foundation; $25,000, Kenny Rogers Children's Center; $25,000, Sikeston PAWS; $10,000, Tri Delta National Sorority; and $10,000, Bootheel Counseling Services; and $10,000, AARP Foundation. Campbell also remembered many churches in her giving.

"One of my Aunt Harryette's favorite Bible verses, Luke 12:48, reads: 'to much who is given, much is required,'" said Campbell's niece, Jane Campbell. "She lived by it and would constantly say how blessed she was. She highly valued the education she received growing up and the opportunity to graduate from college. Education was a top priority for her, and she was especially interested in seeing that women had the same opportunities as men. I imagine this is due to the fact that wasn't much of a priority during her college years.

Since learning of their gifts, beneficiaries have shown gratitude to Campbell's estate and trustees.

"Harryette J. Campbell was one of a kind, in her spirit and generosity," Southeast Missouri State University said. "She was a loyal, generous donor to Southeast Missouri State University for more than 20 years.

More than 160 students have benefitted from her numerous endowed scholarships, and many more students will benefit in the years to come, thanks to her generous bequest, according to the University.

"Harryette's love for Southeast Missouri, and Sikeston in particular, was evident in her wish to help students attending the Southeast Missouri State University-Sikeston campus, as well as students across the Southeast Missouri region," the University said. "Her passion for agriculture and the arts also benefitted students who received scholarships specific to those areas. Harryette's legacy at Southeast will continue forever in the lives her generosity will continue to touch."

According to the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, Campbell was a voracious reader, and it showed in her conversations and her knowledge of everything from archeology to religion.

"During her life, Harryette established the Harryette B. Campbell Endowed Anthropological Fund at Southeast Missouri University which enabled students to study abroad," The Foundation said.

In 2005, Southeast Missouri University honored her with the Distinguished Service Award for her lasting contributions to the university and in 2011, she was honored with the Friend of the University Award. She supported scholarships in agriculture and liberal arts. The contributions given by her Trust will continue to support these scholarships and others, the Foundation said.

"Ms. Campbell's relationship with Freed-Hardeman University [FHU] was quite special," said Dave Clouse, vice president for community engagement at Freed-Hardeman University. "She learned of FHU and its Christian values though a mutual friend and became a strong supporter and alumnus.