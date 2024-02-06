Longtime banker Ronnie Maxwell running for county treasurer

Ronnie Maxwell, assistant vice president at First State Community Bank (FSCB) in Jackson, is running for the position of Cape Girardeau County treasurer.
“This has been 20 years in the making … not just working for the county, but specifically for the treasurer’s position,” Maxwell said. “This is the job I’ve always wanted to do.”
Maxwell has been with FSCB for a decade. He started his banking career at Wood and Huston Bank in Cape Girardeau and spent nine years working at The Bank of Missouri.
“To me, it feels like my entire career in banking has been leading to this,” he said.
He said watching his wife’s grandfather, former county Commissioner Larry Bock, in action, inspired him to run for the treasurer position.
Maxwell said it suited his banking skill set.
He said he wants to make the treasurer position more visible in Cape Girardeau County by continuing volunteering work, such as by teaching financial literacy in local schools, if he is elected.
Incumbent treasurer Roger Hudson is not seeking a sixth term in office. Maxwell praised the work Hudson has done over his 20 years in the role.
“He’s done a great job. Cape County is in great shape. I just think this is the right time for me, my wife, my family,” Maxwell said. “I don’t want to change anything Roger’s done; I want it to be a continuation.”
The candidate is a member of the New McKendree United Methodist Church’s Church Council and is on the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Maxwell will face off against fellow Republican candidate Matthew Henson, the former regional community president for U.S. Bank, in the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election.
He said he is planning campaign events across the county.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.