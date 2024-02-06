Longtime banker Ronnie Maxwell running for county treasurer

Ronnie Maxwell, assistant vice president at First State Community Bank (FSCB) in Jackson, is running for the position of Cape Girardeau County treasurer.

“This has been 20 years in the making … not just working for the county, but specifically for the treasurer’s position,” Maxwell said. “This is the job I’ve always wanted to do.”

Maxwell has been with FSCB for a decade. He started his banking career at Wood and Huston Bank in Cape Girardeau and spent nine years working at The Bank of Missouri.

“To me, it feels like my entire career in banking has been leading to this,” he said.

He said watching his wife’s grandfather, former county Commissioner Larry Bock, in action, inspired him to run for the treasurer position.

Maxwell said it suited his banking skill set.