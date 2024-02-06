All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 28, 2024
Longtime banker Ronnie Maxwell running for county treasurer
Ronnie Maxwell, assistant vice president at First State Community Bank (FSCB) in Jackson, is running for the position of Cape Girardeau County treasurer. “This has been 20 years in the making … not just working for the county, but specifically for the treasurer’s position,” Maxwell said. “This is the job I’ve always wanted to do.” ...
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Ronnie Maxwell
Ronnie Maxwell

Ronnie Maxwell, assistant vice president at First State Community Bank (FSCB) in Jackson, is running for the position of Cape Girardeau County treasurer.

“This has been 20 years in the making … not just working for the county, but specifically for the treasurer’s position,” Maxwell said. “This is the job I’ve always wanted to do.”

Maxwell has been with FSCB for a decade. He started his banking career at Wood and Huston Bank in Cape Girardeau and spent nine years working at The Bank of Missouri.

“To me, it feels like my entire career in banking has been leading to this,” he said.

He said watching his wife’s grandfather, former county Commissioner Larry Bock, in action, inspired him to run for the treasurer position.

Maxwell said it suited his banking skill set.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He said he wants to make the treasurer position more visible in Cape Girardeau County by continuing volunteering work, such as by teaching financial literacy in local schools, if he is elected.

Incumbent treasurer Roger Hudson is not seeking a sixth term in office. Maxwell praised the work Hudson has done over his 20 years in the role.

“He’s done a great job. Cape County is in great shape. I just think this is the right time for me, my wife, my family,” Maxwell said. “I don’t want to change anything Roger’s done; I want it to be a continuation.”

The candidate is a member of the New McKendree United Methodist Church’s Church Council and is on the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Maxwell will face off against fellow Republican candidate Matthew Henson, the former regional community president for U.S. Bank, in the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election.

He said he is planning campaign events across the county.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Local NewsOct. 7
Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, le...
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at h...
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy