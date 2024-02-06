After decades of dedication, Brenda Renner, known affectionately as “Ms. Brenda,” will retire from Cape Girardeau Public Library at the end of the month.

Renner has worked in the library’s youth services department for 35 years.

“Aside from the books, which I can always come back for, I’ll miss the people the most — the children and their parents” Renner said.

Renner began as a volunteer shelver in the children’s department after the eldest of her two daughters came to the library one day to earn a reading badge for Girl Scouts. Renner struck up a conversation with a librarian who then offered her a volunteer position. Renner later started working at the library full time.

Since then, Renner has touched the lives of generations of young readers. Children she once read to during storytimes come in years later and show her their children.

“It’s amazing what these kids go out and do in the world,” Renner said. “I’ve watched them become marine biologists, dentists, engineers — they’ve done it all, and I got to be a part of it.”

As a youth services associate, Renner and her colleagues maintain the children’s section of the library and host storytimes.