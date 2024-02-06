After decades of dedication, Brenda Renner, known affectionately as “Ms. Brenda,” will retire from Cape Girardeau Public Library at the end of the month.
Renner has worked in the library’s youth services department for 35 years.
“Aside from the books, which I can always come back for, I’ll miss the people the most — the children and their parents” Renner said.
Renner began as a volunteer shelver in the children’s department after the eldest of her two daughters came to the library one day to earn a reading badge for Girl Scouts. Renner struck up a conversation with a librarian who then offered her a volunteer position. Renner later started working at the library full time.
Since then, Renner has touched the lives of generations of young readers. Children she once read to during storytimes come in years later and show her their children.
“It’s amazing what these kids go out and do in the world,” Renner said. “I’ve watched them become marine biologists, dentists, engineers — they’ve done it all, and I got to be a part of it.”
As a youth services associate, Renner and her colleagues maintain the children’s section of the library and host storytimes.
“There is going to be a huge void because of her leaving,” Renee Jackson, one of Renner’s coworkers, said.
Jackson began working at the library 14 years ago. She calls Renner her mentor. The way Renner voices characters during storytime, the magical quality she has with bringing books to life is unparalleled, according to Jackson.
“These kids are going to be horribly disappointed when they come in and don’t see her,” Jackson said. “Brenda loves the families that come in and they love her.”
It’s hard, Renner said, to single out one moment from her career as her favorite. All the children she’s served were special.
“When a child comes up and says, ‘That book you gave me was wonderful,’ you can see the light in their eyes,” Renner said. “They clicked with a book, and that’s what we’re here for.”
To celebrate Renner’s decadeslong career, Cape Girardeau Public Library will host a retirement party open to all members of the community. The party will be held at the library’s location on Clark Avenue from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 26.
As her time at the library winds down, Renner said she looks forward to spending time with her family and watching the library continue to evolve and grow.
“It’s time for a younger generation to pick up and carry on into the future,” Renner said. “I can’t wait to see what they’re going to do — it’s gonna be amazing, I know it will be.”
