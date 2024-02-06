Locals look forward to King Charles III's coronation

Jeanette Lawson, associate director of development for KRCU Public Radio in Cape Girardeau, is a British subject who has lived in the U.S. since 1985.

Lawson said she was planning to watch the formal crowning Saturday, May 6, of King Charles III on television, but when she discovered the coronation service started at 4 a.m. Cape Girardeau time, she said she will watch a recording of the event instead.

"(The coronation) is not as big a deal for me as it was for Charles' mother in June 1953," said Lawson, who is originally from Scotland. "There's been a lot of discontent with Charles and his family, and with what happened between him and (Princess) Diana. I don't think he's admired and loved the way the queen was."

Robert W. Hamblin, a part of Southeast Missouri State University's English Department for more than a half-century, taught in England during the university's Missouri-London program in 1990 and 2001,

Like Lawson, he does not intend to interrupt his sleep to observe the proceedings.

Retired Southeast Missouri State University English professor Robert Hamblin taught in England during the university's Missouri-London program. Hamblin said he is looking forward to watching the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6, on television. Jeff Long

Retired Southeast Missouri State University English professor Robert Hamblin taught in England during the university's Missouri-London program. Hamblin said he is looking forward to watching the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6, on television. Jeff Long

"I'll watch the reruns," said Hamblin, who calls himself an "Anglophile," adding he understands the British people's fascination with the event.