Locals gear up for Harvey relief efforts

Several organizations in Cape Girardeau are readying to join relief workers in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey, but many people aren’t going just yet.

Bill Adams of the Cape Girardeau Baptist Association said his team of about 10 people is on standby until floodwaters recede enough for people to assess damage in Houston.

“We might not go until after Labor Day,” Adams said.

Adams said the team, known as a “mud out” team, will go into damaged houses and help remove walls, carpets, floors — everything.

“It just depends on how bad it is, and of course, it’s pretty bad down there,” Adams said.

Their team might be sent to Texas or Louisiana, depending on where they’re needed, Adams said.

Several states have their own Southern Baptist relief teams, Adams said, and Texas has several — “probably more than any other state” — but different teams will send different ministries to help.

Some workers will set up temporary kitchens in tents and cook thousands of meals distributed by the Red Cross, Adams said.

Others are devoted to child care, setting up “shower trailers” so volunteers and displaced people can keep clean and so on, he said.

Before any other teams arrive, Adams said, a command team will go into the affected area, set up headquarters and assess what’s needed next.

Teams of volunteers come in to review damage and determine where the most need is, how many hours of work each case will need and so on.

For instance, if a homeowner is elderly, that case is prioritized over someone who is younger and more able to do some of the work themselves, Adams said.

Adams said once his team is deployed, they’ll sleep on cots or air mattresses, probably at a local church.

“We take our own equipment,” he said, “all the tools and things we need for whatever task.”

He said they also might take a chain-saw crew, depending on how much tree damage there is.

“We all just get deployed wherever we’re needed, and we go where we’re needed to help be the feet and hands of Jesus, be the voice for those really hurting,” Adams said, adding the best way people can help is by supporting the teams’ mission with prayers for a safe journey and good weather.

Matt McDonald, co-pastor of City Church at 817 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, part of the Ministerial Alliance of Cape Girardeau, said his church is collecting donations, of which every penny collected will go to the ministerial alliance churches in Houston.

That alliance recently sent out an email, asking for only donations and prayer for now, McDonald said.