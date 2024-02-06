All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 8, 2022
Local women's groups assail NFL's planned Super Bowl entertainment
This story is updated. The Safe House of Southeast Missouri, the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) and the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau released a joint statement Monday expressing "disappointment and disgust" at the choice of rap artists Eminem and Dr. Dre as halftime entertainment for Sunday's Super Bowl in Los Angeles...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
This combination of photos shows, from left, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Dr, Dre, who will perform for the first time together on stage at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
This combination of photos shows, from left, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Dr, Dre, who will perform for the first time together on stage at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.Associated Press

This story is updated.

The Safe House of Southeast Missouri, the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) and the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau released a joint statement Monday expressing "disappointment and disgust" at the choice of rap artists Eminem and Dr. Dre as halftime entertainment for Sunday's Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

"The organizers probably did not give enough consideration to the content of their lyrics. They're frankly inappropriate and disrespectful and describe violence toward women to make it seem acceptable in society," said Jessica Hill, executive director of the Safe House of Southeast Missouri.

"Through their words, these men are known for lyrics that encourage the perpetration of abuse against women — e.g., physical and emotional degradation, including rape and even murder. The cruelty and callousness of their messaging is beyond vicious; it's the lowest of lows. These artists work together on projects, and, in fact, Dr. Dre is Eminem's mentor. They have made their careers detailing how many ways they can cause harm to women," the statement from all three organizations read.

The other artists scheduled for Super Bowl 56 — Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg — were not mentioned by the women's groups.

"First and foremost, we don't want to censor artists and we appreciate art and artistic expression," Alix Gasser, SEMO-NASV development director, told the Southeast Missourian. "Words matter, though, and we know these songs may lead to a culture of abuse for those who have faced domestic violence."

Cheryl Mothes, co-chairwoman of the Zonta Club's advocacy committee, noted Eminem's lyricism, in particular, offended many people at first but as the artist gained in popularity, believes listeners have become desensitized.

"They've both really made their names detailing how many ways to hurt women and bragging about it," she said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mothes referred specifically to a 2014 incident captured on video about former NFL running back Ray Rice punching and knocking out his fiancee, Janay, in an elevator.

Mothes recalled Eminem's lyrics seeming to endorse such explosive and abusive behavior:

"But I may fight for gay rights, especially if the (expletive) is more of a knockout than Janay Rice/ Play nice? (Expletive), I'll punch Lana Del Rey right in the face twice, like Ray Rice in broad daylight in the plain sight of the elevator surveillance/ 'Til her head is banging on the railing, then celebrate with the Ravens."

The group statement said the phrases used in such music helps to "desensitize boys and men to the pain and suffering girls and women face. The U.S. has higher rates of rape, sexual assault, battering and stalking, far exceeding rates of other Western societies."

The three groups are asking for people to write to the National Football League and its players union to decry the selection of Eminem and Dr. Dre using the following addresses:

  • NFL, 345 Park Ave., New York, NY 10154.
  • NFL Players Association, 1133 20th St. NW, Washington, DC 20036.

"We must question why the NFL would engage the two, fully knowing their histories and their negative influence and showcasing, even rewarding, such offensiveness. It's easy to access more information on the web about their lyrics against women, so be prepared to be shocked," the statement concludes.

Hill acknowledges the halftime show will go on Sunday as scheduled.

"We want to raise the awareness of the NFL toward future content of these shows and awareness of our local community, too. This kind of lyricism is not acceptable."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy