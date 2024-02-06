Local women's groups assail NFL's planned Super Bowl entertainment

This story is updated.
The Safe House of Southeast Missouri, the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) and the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau released a joint statement Monday expressing "disappointment and disgust" at the choice of rap artists Eminem and Dr. Dre as halftime entertainment for Sunday's Super Bowl in Los Angeles.
"The organizers probably did not give enough consideration to the content of their lyrics. They're frankly inappropriate and disrespectful and describe violence toward women to make it seem acceptable in society," said Jessica Hill, executive director of the Safe House of Southeast Missouri.
"Through their words, these men are known for lyrics that encourage the perpetration of abuse against women — e.g., physical and emotional degradation, including rape and even murder. The cruelty and callousness of their messaging is beyond vicious; it's the lowest of lows. These artists work together on projects, and, in fact, Dr. Dre is Eminem's mentor. They have made their careers detailing how many ways they can cause harm to women," the statement from all three organizations read.
The other artists scheduled for Super Bowl 56 — Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg — were not mentioned by the women's groups.
"First and foremost, we don't want to censor artists and we appreciate art and artistic expression," Alix Gasser, SEMO-NASV development director, told the Southeast Missourian. "Words matter, though, and we know these songs may lead to a culture of abuse for those who have faced domestic violence."
Cheryl Mothes, co-chairwoman of the Zonta Club's advocacy committee, noted Eminem's lyricism, in particular, offended many people at first but as the artist gained in popularity, believes listeners have become desensitized.
"They've both really made their names detailing how many ways to hurt women and bragging about it," she said.
Mothes referred specifically to a 2014 incident captured on video about former NFL running back Ray Rice punching and knocking out his fiancee, Janay, in an elevator.
Mothes recalled Eminem's lyrics seeming to endorse such explosive and abusive behavior:
"But I may fight for gay rights, especially if the (expletive) is more of a knockout than Janay Rice/ Play nice? (Expletive), I'll punch Lana Del Rey right in the face twice, like Ray Rice in broad daylight in the plain sight of the elevator surveillance/ 'Til her head is banging on the railing, then celebrate with the Ravens."
The group statement said the phrases used in such music helps to "desensitize boys and men to the pain and suffering girls and women face. The U.S. has higher rates of rape, sexual assault, battering and stalking, far exceeding rates of other Western societies."
The three groups are asking for people to write to the National Football League and its players union to decry the selection of Eminem and Dr. Dre using the following addresses:
"We must question why the NFL would engage the two, fully knowing their histories and their negative influence and showcasing, even rewarding, such offensiveness. It's easy to access more information on the web about their lyrics against women, so be prepared to be shocked," the statement concludes.
Hill acknowledges the halftime show will go on Sunday as scheduled.
"We want to raise the awareness of the NFL toward future content of these shows and awareness of our local community, too. This kind of lyricism is not acceptable."
