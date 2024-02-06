Few seats were left empty at Monday’s meeting of Cape Girardeau City Council, where multiple discussions took place regarding recent acts of violence in the city.

When the communications segment of the meeting opened, Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard immediately emphasized the importance in not only supporting the police force, which he said was vital, but in also supporting local initiatives led by People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing, also known as PORCH.

“We’ve done, probably, a not very good job of talking about how much we all, as a council and individually, want PORCH to succeed. ... Our continued support, whether it be individually or as a group, is going to help to eliminate poverty [and] help to damper crime,” Guard said. “And it’s going to be a long haul.”

Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas agreed with Guard’s remarks and noted the importance of creating a community-wide culture of crime prevention.

“That is the aim of PORCH. It’s not just a south Cape initiative; it’s a communitywide initiative. ... It can’t just be, ‘We have a committee in south Cape, let them handle it.’ It has to be integrated into every element of our community,” Thomas said.

Thomas faces the Rev. Renita Green of St. James AME Church and public accountant Bradley Tuschoff in today’s primary for the Ward 3 council seat.

Green shared her perspectives about the residual impacts of trauma in the community during the public discussion period and acknowledged the culture of silence and fear felt by some community members.

“The shaming of people who are victimized by trauma is not helpful,” Green said. “It is very hurtful to hear people in one part of town talk about people from another part of town as if they are from a different planet.”

Mayor Bob Fox pointed to the potential formation of a task force dedicated to violent crime as a solution worth considering, similar to a newly-formed task force in Columbia, Missouri, where 19 homicides occurred last year.

“We are not alone, ladies and gentlemen,” Fox said. “It’s everywhere; violence is everywhere.”

Ward 1 Councilman Dan Presson said he supported the mayor’s idea, and the suggestion received vocal support from those in attendance.

“It could be a really good option just to bring community leaders and community members to have conversations across the entire city, instead of just certain neighborhoods in certain wards,” Presson said.

Ward 5 Councilman Ryan Essex also agreed with the suggested formation of a violent crime task force, but cautioned against forming any initiative without specific goals in mind.