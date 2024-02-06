Local Veterans Day events also focus on American flag

Dozens of volunteers raised flags at dawn Saturday in Cape Girardeau and Jackson to pay their respects to the military — and, often, the American flag — on Veterans Day.

With help from more than 30 Adult & Teen Challenge Mid-America volunteers, the Avenue of Flags in Cape County Park North erected 640 flags this year, adding 19 commemorations for newly represented families of veterans at a ceremony led by David Cantrell, a Cape Girardeau resident and Navy captain of 30 years.

At 11 a.m., Cantrell went without a script, speaking from his heart to the crowd of about 100 at Cape Girardeau’s Veterans Day ceremony on Freedom Corner in Capaha Park.

Gold Star mother and featured speaker Jean Hogan, with her two sons, Mark and Kevin, and family members in attendance, told the story of her son, Bill Hogan, who died Nov. 29, 1970, aboard a C-121 cargo plane while serving in the Vietnam War.

Beneath billowing military flags sat a large photo of Bill Hogan — Jean’s favorite photo, and the last of her son.

The Jackson Marching Band performs Saturday during the Veterans Day parade in Jackson. Andrew J. Whitaker

“He was an aircraft mechanic, and he had come in off a flight,” Jean said. “He wrote on the back of that picture. He said, ‘Big hero. Helmet, parachute and everything!’”

Former Southeast Missouri State University baseball coach Mark Hogan also spoke to the crowd as a member of the Gold Star family.

“For 47 years, we’ve been a Gold Star family, and proudly,” Hogan said. “I can tell you from a person who’s lived with this as a real Gold Star family member. We are very proud Americans. We are very proud to stand with our hand on our heart, and we are very proud of the veterans and the families that have given everything to give us the life we have in this beautiful country.”

The midday tribute drew a mix of veterans and local families. Some came for personal reasons, such as Cape Girardeau resident Anne Hendrix, whose uncle, U.S. Army veteran Burt Lehman, died Friday morning.

“He usually participated in this event with the American Legion,” Hendrix said. “It just felt extra special to be here today, since he can’t be.”

Mark Hogan hugs his mother Jean Hogan during a Veterans Day ceremony Saturday at Freedom Corner in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Others, such as American Legion Post 369 commander Verlon Parker, came out of obligation. Joined by fellow Post 369 members, the crew stood holding American flags at each corner of the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard.