Local study indicates hundreds could have had coronavirus

Hundreds of Cape Girardeau County residents may have had COVID-19 earlier this year and most of them didn’t realize it.

That according to data released Thursday by the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center, which studied blood samples collected last week from 1,845 county residents in search of coronavirus antibodies.

Preliminary study results were presented to the Cape Girardeau County Commission, which paid for the project using some of the county’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

Sixteen of the 1,845 study participants were found to have coronavirus antibodies, meaning that for every 1,000 county residents, 8.7 of them may have had the coronavirus. With a county population of nearly 79,000, it’s possible more than 650 county residents could have potentially had COVID-19 at some point in the past few months.

The study participants, each representing various demographic groups within the county, were chosen from among almost 3,800 people who took an online survey conducted by county health officials to determine their eligibility to have blood drawn for the antibody testing.

“An antibody test will find people that have had the virus but maybe didn’t know it or didn’t recognize they had it,” said Dr. John Russell, medical director of the county health center in his presentation, adding “99% of the population in Cape County is still vulnerable” to it.

Cape Girardeau County had an estimated population in 2019 of 78,871, of which 61,341 were age 15 or older, so the 1,845 study participants represented about 3% of the county’s adult population, enough to be statistically valid for the study.

Of the 1,845 blood samples collected last week from study participants, 1,829 were negative for coronavirus antibodies, meaning those people have never had COVID-19. Of the 16 positive test results, 14 were among people age 55-64 and 65 and older.

“The bottom line of what we found out is that in Cape County if you’re 55 years old or older you’re much more likely to have had this disease and much more likely to catch it,” Russell said.

He explained the number of study participants in the 35-44 age range was significantly higher than the number of participants in either the 55-64 or 65 and above groups, yet there was only one positive antibody result in that younger group.