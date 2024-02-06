Local schools working on student safety

School officials in Cape Girardeau and Jackson say they are not looking to arm teachers, but both districts are working on measures to make schools safer.

Two recent school shootings, one in Kentucky and another in Florida, have called attention to the issue of school security.

President Donald Trump has suggested arming teachers as a way to provide security during active shooter situations, even proposing Thursday that teachers get bonuses if they take gun training.

Jackson school district superintendent John Link said teachers are trained to teach, not to potentially take a life.

The money it would take to arm and train teachers would be much better spent helping students learn, both classroom material and strategies for dealing with emotional pressure, Link added, and although he hasn't discussed the matter with the school board, he is not an advocate.

Cape Girardeau superintendent Neil Glass said the discussion around whether to arm teachers is not one he's had with the school board, but the decision to arm teachers is one he "would weigh very heavily."

Link said he wants to assure people the administration is working hard to address concerns.

"What people don't see happening on the inside, they may think it's not happening, but it is, as far as all safety protocols are concerned," Link said.

"I can't do it by myself," Link said. "It's a team effort."

And, Link said, the school's biggest ally in the fight against school violence is the students.

"I think anything out of the ordinary is worth talking about," Link said. "Best-case scenario is, it's nothing and we move forward, but they have to feel comfortable, if they hear or see something, to say something," Link said.

Central High School in Cape Girardeau will soon have a more secure entrance after recent action by the school board, but metal detectors are not in the works right now, Glass said.

The district does have metal-detector wands, but those aren't in regular use, Glass added.